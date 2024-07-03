Maria Francesca Duntz McCabe

Maria Francesca Duntz McCabe

SALISBURY­ — Maria Francesca (Maier) Duntz McCabe, 94, of 4 Grove St. died June 18, 2024, at Sharon Hospital, just 44 days shy of her 95th birthday. She was the wife of the late Roy Duntz II and the late Lyman Spalding McCabe. Born in Northern Italy, Maria was fluent in Italian, German and English. She was the daughter of the late Maria Maier. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Duntz.

Maria was affectionately known as a “trail angel,” on the Appalachian Trail for over 30 years. She offered up her home to hikers who traveled the trail from Georgia to Maine. She thoroughly enjoyed learning about each and every person she met off the trail-learning their trail names and hearing their stories from home as well as their trips. She treated them like family and many came back to visit her year after year. She provided shelter, shared her food, and shuttled them to other locations off the trail. She kept many journals as a record of the hikers who visited with her.

Maria had many passions in life including thrift stores, her love of flowers, hummingbirds, and her family and friends. She was a fierce soul that will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path.

Maria is survived by her three sons; Roy Duntz III (Diane) of Sharon, grandchildren Edward Duntz, Jennifer Majette (Raymond) and great grandchildren Cameron and Braydon, Ronald Duntz (Sue) of Torrington, grandchildren Ronald, great granddaughter Cascidy (Nathan) great great grandson Asher, Tina Maritano (Domenic) great grandson Anthony, Samantha Nelson (Joshua) great grandchild Maura, Brandy Duntz of Minnesota, great grandchildren Yamaha, Alexis, Tabbitha, Malik and Jerald; and Roland McCabe (JoAnn) of Lakeville, grandchildren Sue McCabe (partner Jim Martin), Bethany Reichert (Michael), great grandchild Carter, and Zachary McCabe, grandchildren Richard and Sean Duntz and great granddaughter Amaya.

Maria was able to live independently at home through help of family, friends, and caregivers, and enjoyed the company of local, long-time friends, Lorraine and Mary.

“As you were you will always be, treasured forever in our memory.”

A celebration of Maria’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Lakeville/Salisbury firehouse at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Salisbury Ambulance.

Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT.

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit