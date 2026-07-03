Maryland Boy’s Choir

Friday, July 3



The parade is still set to kick off at Town Hall on Friday, July 3, at 7 p.m. It will finish with a reception at the Kent Volunteer Fire Department with a DJ, dancing and signing of the town’s ceremonial Declaration of Independence.

A planned bonfire has been replaced by the “KVFD Mega Soaker,” courtesy of a Kent Volunteer Fire Department truck, and cold refreshments in the vein of watermelon or popsicles will take the place of smores, which are being saved for a later event. First Selectman Eric Epstein, who is also a volunteer firefighter, said to get ready to get wet: “it’s more than a mister… it’s a soaker.”

Town Clerk and USA 250 Subcommittee member Darlene Brady warned parents to bring towels.

The group will also be providing vehicles and floats so parade participants can hitch a ride than walk through the heat, though they may still walk if they choose.

As of Thursday afternoon, 16 floats had registered, and anyone eager to join can still submit a last-minute request for a holiday-themed float.

Saturday, July 4



All of Saturday’s programming has been moved indoors, save for the raising of the flag which will occur just outside the Community House at noon. The reading of the Declaration, the nationwide bell ringing, and community picnic with concessions and local vendors and activities will take place inside the building until 3 p.m.

Fireworks at Lake Waramaug at dusk are still on schedule for 9:30 p.m., with parking for Kent residents at the shoreside Lake Waramaug State Park.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both days. Brady said that Friday’s parade may still go on in light rain, but that it may have to be halted if safety becomes a concern, as in the event of downpours or lightning.

“We’re hoping mother nature loves a parade!” she said.

Full weekend schedule:

Friday, July 3 (Lights & Liberty Community Kickoff):

2 p.m. – community bell ringing at 2 p.m. at the Eric Sloane Museum, 31 Kent Cornwall Road

7 p.m. – Lights and Liberty parade kicks off at Town Hall, ending at the KVFD firehouse for a reception with a DJ, dancing and refreshments

Saturday, July 4 (Celebration on the Town Hall Lawn & Fireworks Finale):

Noon – community signing of town Declaration and flag raising outside the Community House, 93 North Main Street

1 p.m. – Public reading of the Declaration of Independence inside the Community House

2 p.m. – Town-and-nationwide bell ringing

Noon to 3 p.m. – Community picnic, activity tents family programming and food and drink

9 p.m. to end – Rim-the-Lake with Flares followed by fireworks display