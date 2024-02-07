Maurice A. Dutcher

Maurice A. Dutcher

AVON — Maurice A. Dutcher, 90, of Avon, beloved husband for 61 years to the late Ruth (Stoddard) Dutcher passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at his home.

Born in Winsted, son of the late Maurice and Angeline (Zucco) Dutcher, he was raised in Norfolk where he attended Norfolk Center School, Gilbert School in Winsted, and later Oliver Wolcott Technical School. He served in the US Navy with the Seabees during the Korean War for two years. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Avon where he was employed by Avon Plumbing & Heating where he worked for 44 years, retiring as Vice President.

He was a member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years where he served as Captain, Corporation President, and on three Fire House building committees and three fire truck purchase committees. He was a long-time member of Prince Thomas of Savoy Society and a 50 year-member of the Avon Lion’s Club. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest form of recognition for members of the Farmington Valley Men’s Club. Dutch was an avid golfer, loved camping with his family, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Robert Dutcher of Simsbury, John Dutcher and his wife Lynn of Torrington, and Barbara Ann Bouton and her husband William of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his sister Yvonne Connor of The Villages, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Ross J. Dutcher, Christine E. Bouton and her significant other, Andy Miller, Stephany A. Bouton and her significant other Troy Miller, Kyle W. Dutcher, and Jessica L. Dutcher; 4 great-grandchildren, Emily and Colton Miller, and Brooke and Mackenna Bouton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private in April with Fire Company Honors with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Avon. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Darling Drive, Avon, CT 06001 or PTS Men’s & Women’s Scholarship Funds, 32 Old Farms Road, Avon, 06001. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Keep ReadingShow less
housing

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec

December Salisbury real estate sales

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate