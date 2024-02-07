AVON — Maurice A. Dutcher, 90, of Avon, beloved husband for 61 years to the late Ruth (Stoddard) Dutcher passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at his home.

Born in Winsted, son of the late Maurice and Angeline (Zucco) Dutcher, he was raised in Norfolk where he attended Norfolk Center School, Gilbert School in Winsted, and later Oliver Wolcott Technical School. He served in the US Navy with the Seabees during the Korean War for two years. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Avon where he was employed by Avon Plumbing & Heating where he worked for 44 years, retiring as Vice President.

He was a member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years where he served as Captain, Corporation President, and on three Fire House building committees and three fire truck purchase committees. He was a long-time member of Prince Thomas of Savoy Society and a 50 year-member of the Avon Lion’s Club. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest form of recognition for members of the Farmington Valley Men’s Club. Dutch was an avid golfer, loved camping with his family, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Robert Dutcher of Simsbury, John Dutcher and his wife Lynn of Torrington, and Barbara Ann Bouton and her husband William of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his sister Yvonne Connor of The Villages, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Ross J. Dutcher, Christine E. Bouton and her significant other, Andy Miller, Stephany A. Bouton and her significant other Troy Miller, Kyle W. Dutcher, and Jessica L. Dutcher; 4 great-grandchildren, Emily and Colton Miller, and Brooke and Mackenna Bouton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private in April with Fire Company Honors with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Avon. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Darling Drive, Avon, CT 06001 or PTS Men’s & Women’s Scholarship Funds, 32 Old Farms Road, Avon, 06001. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com