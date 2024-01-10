Mauro steps down as leader of Project SAGE

Since 2016, Betsey Mauro has guided Project SAGE through significant expansion and has solidified a network of support.

Photo by John Dolan, courtesy of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation
After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Betsey Mauro has retired as the executive director of Project SAGE, leaving behind a legacy of growth, and a commitment to social justice and community health.

Her work at Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs in Lakeville, Connecticut, began eight years ago in January 2016. Since then, she has guided the organization through a time of significant expansion and innovation, and has solidified a network of connections in the community and beyond.

Reflecting on her tenure at Project SAGE, Mauro described her departure as “entirely bittersweet.” A native of northwestern Connecticut, Mauro’s return to her roots was not merely a homecoming but a mission to make a substantial difference in the community she grew up in.

With a background in ministry and higher education, including work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, Mauro brought a unique blend of compassion and leadership to Project SAGE. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in geology from the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Divinity from Earlham School of Religion, and a doctorate in ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary.

Throughout her leadership at Project SAGE, Mauro was driven by a profound sense of social justice, influenced by her faith and her time at the Earlham School of Religion, a Quaker institution known for its focus on peace and social justice. Her approach to leadership has not been about seeking personal accolades but about creating a supportive, learning environment among her staff.

She said: “My role has really been to find the right people at the right time and put them in the right place. So, if I’m proud of anything, it’s the fact that I’ve been able to open the door for clients to work with really amazing people.”

When Mauro began in 2016, the organization was called Women’s Support Services. It has since changed its name to Project SAGE.

Under her stewardship, Project SAGE outgrew its old building, moving to a larger, more accessible location at 13A Porter St. in Lakeville. The new space, renovated with a focus on health and accessibility, reflects the agency’s growth from a staff of six to over a dozen dedicated professionals. This expansion has allowed for an enhanced range of services to victims of relationship violence, including counseling, legal advocacy and a robust prevention education program that has tripled the number of sessions taught.

Asked about her plans post-retirement, Mauro looked forward to some planned trips; hiking and kayaking; and spending time with her partner, Paul, who is the head of maintenance at Mountainside Addiction Treatment Center in Canaan. Yet her commitment to social justice and community remains at the center of her life.

“You know, I’m not the kind of person who’s going to sit still,” she said. “I don’t know if it will be paid or volunteer, but I’m really sort of taking time to just take a deep breath, come back to myself in a way.”

Having done prior work in hospice, Mauro shared that that would be an area she might be interested in taking up again. She shared, “Social justice wise, I’m really concerned about housing, and particularly housing in this area.”

She explained that COVID-19 led to a period of hiring people who worked remotely, with the express idea that they’d relocate to the area post-pandemic. But, she shared: “Housing has been a real barrier. And we find housing is a real barrier for our clients as well. How can people start anew when they can’t get affordable housing? It’s a huge challenge.”

In her ongoing pursuit of creating a better, more just world, Mauro will undoubtedly continue to be of service. “I really believe that my faith informs my strong sense of social justice and so in that regard, I see a continuum,” she said. “Whether I’m in a church or I’ve been in this role here, it’s all about how we lift up people and also challenge the systems that are unfair, that keep people from accessing their full selves.”

