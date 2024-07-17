Project SAGE names Van Ginhoven director

LAKEVILLE — In June 2024, Kristen van Ginhoven stepped into the role of executive director of Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs in Lakeville, Connecticut.



A dual citizen of Canada and the U.S. with a background in theater, van Ginhoven stands at the crossroads of arts and activism with her feet firmly planted in both worlds.

“It’s all very new,” she mused, “but just this morning, going through my notes, I realized how much I’ve already learned, how much I’ve already done. I’m settling in, slowly but surely.”

The shift for van Ginhoven might seem fast, but her path to activism is etched in her lineage. “I am the granddaughter of social justice warriors,” she reflected, recounting stories of her grandparents who resisted during World War II.

This legacy, coupled with a personal awakening sparked by reading “Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, fueled her commitment to social justice. Of the book, van Ginhoven said, “That was, I would say, the beginning of my awakening of really owning my identity as an activist. And then that’s just grown over the last 15, 16 years.”

Van Ginhoven began her career as an actor and then became a teacher. “And when I was a teacher, well, you do everything,” she said. “So, I started directing and realized how much I loved it…and when I read the book, I was inspired to become a founder which led me to being a producing artistic director. I wear a lot of different hats in the art world.”

Van Ginhoven co-founded the WAM Theatre in 2010, a company dedicated to gender equity. Under her guidance, WAM blossomed, donating $100,000 to 25 organizations fighting for girls’ education, teen pregnancy prevention, and awareness of sexual trafficking, among others. The theater is having its 15th anniversary celebration on Aug. 18, a milestone van Ginhoven is very proud of. “I have so much faith in this new artistic team. They’re energetic and really excited about the next chapter of WAM, so they’re bringing the fresh energy there that I’m bringing to Project SAGE.”

With the support of the staff and board, van Ginhoven’s vision for Project SAGE is both ambitious and grounded. The next phase of growth will add a community space to the group’s Lakeville building: a sanctuary for those in need complete with a kitchen, a living room, and a play area for children.

“The building is just so beautiful,” said van Ginhoven. “And I’ve seen the plans for phase two. It’s going to have more offices because we’re kind of busting out of the seams here.”

There will be a room dedicated to organizing Trade Secrets, the annual fundraiser for Project SAGE. There will also be several new positions for hire beginning in the fall, a shift that van Ginhoven is committed to, ensuring that no one burns out and everyone is equitably compensated.

“So, it’s a few years away,” she said of the phase two completion, adding that one of the reasons she was selected for the role was to provide a vision for the path ahead. “I do think that my theater skills will come in handy with that. I used to tell women’s stories and now I’m a part of women’s stories. It feels different in a deeply meaningful way.”

Speaking to van Ginhoven from her sun-filled office, she paused to reflect on the importance of one’s environment. “I respond a lot to nature, and beauty, and light,” she said. Her new commute from Lenox, Massachusetts, is not a burden but a journey through the landscape she cherishes. “It’s such a beautiful drive,” she said. “I’m just really glad I didn’t have to move from this area that I love so much to have a job that is really meaningful and utilizes the skills that I have, and that will also challenge me in all the best ways.”

Kristen van Ginhoven is not just leading Project SAGE; she is weaving her story into its fabric, bringing light, joy, and a fresh perspective. “I’m a spiritual person,” she shared. “I think there’s something looking out for me.”