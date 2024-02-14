McEnroe Farm Stand and Eatery closes; compost facility and farm remain open

McEnroe Farm Market and Eatery at 5400 Route 22 is closed after 10 years of serving the public food, cider, produce and memories.

Judith O’Hara Balfe
MILLERTON — McEnroe Market and Eatery announced Thursday, Feb. 8, that it would be closing its doors at 5400 Route 22.

For 10 years, the little market has stood among the rolling green hills and the long, low, red-shingled building.

At first, it seemed only to be closed for a winter break. Then came the final word: “After a decade of serving the community with farm-fresh produce and delectable organic cuisine, McEnroe Farm Market and Eatery announces its closure.”

McEnroe Organic Farms, which has been around since 1952, will continue farming organic food but will now only be distributing it wholesale, for local restaurants and food markets.

McEnroe Organic Compost and Soils at 194 Coleman Station Road will remain open, and will continue to serve the public for bulk and bagged soil purchase.

McEnroe Market and Eatery was known to locals for baked goods, sandwiches, fresh salads, frozen yogurt, prepared foods, cherry and oatmeal cookies, fries and array of ciders.

The produce was always fresh, and given that there is no retail food market in Millerton, farm stands are important to the locals, and McEnroe’s was a favorite. It was also relied on as a place to get plants in the spring, sunflowers in August, and pumpkins in the fall.

When asked why the business was closing, Olivia Skeen, manager of development, said that COVID-19 had had an impact, as did climate change and other factors that caused financial constraints.

Skeen said, “We are currently determining how we will use our market location going forward.”

She also wanted the community to know that the compost facility will remain open and that CSA options will be available. Customers will also be able to order certain food products, like beef. Despite the farm’s turn towards wholesale, she said, any excess produce will be offered to the public via social media.

The farm will still give public tours, and all of its educational programs, which started in 2007, including apprenticeships, will be in place. Its commitment to the community remains intact, said Skeen.

On behalf of the McEnroe and Durst families, Skeen said: “We deeply appreciate the community support we have received throughout the years. The feedback we have received of our market and eatery closing is a testament of our integral part of the community over the years.”

