McEnroe Farm Stand and Eatery closes; compost facility and farm remain open

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) determined that a proposal for affordable housing on Undermountain Road is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The commission met online Monday, Feb. 5.
Last month the Board of Selectmen referred a proposal from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) to build two affordable housing homes on a town-owned parcel on Undermountain Road to the PZC for an “8-24 review.”
This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.
PZC Chair Michael Klemens said he took a suggested motion from the SHT and “tinkered with it.”
Commissioner Allen Cockerline said the motion should mention the 2012 POCD, as the updated POCD is still in the works.
That change was made.
Klemens noted that the PZC action “is not an approval in any way, shape or form.”
The actual site plan, when it is created and submitted in an application, will be subject to the special permit process, which includes a public hearing.
FALLS VILLAGE — The National FFA Organization is developing the next generation of leaders.
Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA helps members discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.
A combined 850,823 students from throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have chosen to be a part of FFA. Of those members,116 are from our chapter. Each year these numbers grow as more young people become a part of the organization. FFA was chartered in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America.
The organization changed its name from the Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Organization. The name changed because FFA is not only for future farmers, but it is for any and all students despite what their plans are for the future. It is an organization that provides countless opportunities and develops leadership skills that can carry over to all careers.
Housatonic Valley FFA (HVFFA) members are involved in local, statewide and national events throughout the year. This past summer, students attended the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC), the Sound School chapter exchange, and the Alumni Picnic hosted at Laurelbrook Farm. While at WLC, students spent the week with fellow FFA members from all over the U.S. to develop leadership skills and ways to help their community.
This summer, HVFFA partnered with the Sound School in New Haven for a chapter exchange program. Members from our chapter were invited on a deep fishing excursion, and in exchange, we gave their chapter members a tour of agriculture in our part of the state. The Housatonic Valley FFA Alumni Association sponsors both of these summer activities.
HVFFA also has many activities and events throughout the school year to help members learn and grow. Students prepare for and compete in numerous state competitions called Career Development Events (CDEs) and Leadership Development Events (LDEs). This past November, the Ag Communications team (Anne Moran, Simon Markow, Hannah Johnson and Chris Crane) and Creed speaker (Riley Mahaffey) competed at the National FFA Convention representing Connecticut.
In addition, students attend IMAGE, COLT, JLC, State FFA Convention, and the National FFA Convention. We give back to our community by helping with the Falls Village Car Show, volunteering at the Big E and the Goshen Fair, and sponsoring a rabies clinic over the summer.
HVFFA chapter members are looking forward to spring competitions, conferences and our annual ag open house. We appreciate all the ways that the community supports our program.
Lauren Sorrell is a student reporter at HVRHS and a member of HVFFA.
SALISBURY — The most recent installment of the Salisbury Forum featured an informative discussion of U.S.-China relations led by Bonnie Glaser.
The Forum was held online Thursday, Feb. 8.
Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific program and author of “US-Taiwan Relations: Will China’s Challenge Lead to a Crisis,” which was published in April 2023, said relations between the two governments were cool during the first two years of the Biden administration.
The Chinese objected to the American characterization of China as a “competitive” country in relation to the U.S., and smarted under tariffs and restrictions on technology that could be sold to China.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president who is in an “unprecedented” third term, has a firm grasp on power and is promoting a program of “national rejuvenation” by 2049, Glaser said.
“He appears to be confident that China is on a path to becoming stronger than the U.S.”
Glaser said Xi’s belief is that China is rising as the West is declining, and that “democracy has failed around the world.”
That is not to say that Xi isn’t dealing with problems. Glaser said there is lingering resentment over China’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown measures, more willingness to criticize the central government, and a sputtering economy.
However, “there is no opposition to his rule.”
Biden and Xi met in November 2023 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
In the wake of that meeting, Glaser ran through what she termed “Areas of Progress” and “Areas of Divergence and Competition.”
Under “progress,” Glaser said that while China did crack down on domestic manufacturers and exporters of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, it has not done much about the production of precursor chemicals that are shipped to clandestine labs in Mexico and turned into drugs there.
She credited U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate majority leader, for pushing the issue during a visit to China by a congressional delegation in October 2023. A joint working group was established last month.
Under “defense relations,” Glaser said that restrictions on military-to-military communications that were enacted by the Chinese after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to Taiwan in 2022 have been lifted.
And under “artificial intelligence,” the possibilities for cooperation are wide open.
“This is a completely new issue. There are no rules, no norms,” she said.
The goal should be “to build boundaries and common expectations.”
An example of that would be keeping “humans in the loop” regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
The list of troublesome items is longer.
While China has not sent Russia lethal aid for the latter’s ongoing war with Ukraine, “China has done nothing to stop the war.”
China has advocated for the “two-state” position regarding the war between Israel and Hamas. Glaser said this was somewhat surprising as China had previously had good relations with Israel. “But they threw Israel under the bus.”
Rather, China has attacked American policy in the hope of driving a wedge between the U.S. and its European allies.
Glaser said the Biden administration has tried to get China to use its substantial pull with Iran to get the latter to stop funding terrorist groups in the Middle East, to no avail.
China has been similarly uninterested in pressuring North Korea to be less belligerent.
The issue of the independence of Taiwan “is really dangerous.”
Glaser said she does not believe China, Taiwan or the U.S. are seeking a military conflict.
But the situation is dicey. China routinely sends aircraft close to but not into Taiwan’s air space. Taiwan will inaugurate a new president in May, who was elected with a 40% plurality in a three-way race. Glaser said Chinese propagandists will certainly seize on this fact to belittle Taiwan’s democratic process.
And on nuclear weapons, Glaser noted that China is actively trying to match the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Asked if Chinese shipping had been affected by ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, Glaser said “If it was damaging China, they’d do something about it.”
She said the Chinese Navy has started escorting Chinese ships through the area, but not as part of the American-led coalition.
Asked about China’s demographic problems, Glaser said that China has experienced “a serious decline in working-age people.”
She said the decline has occurred faster than anticipated, and one of the ways China is coping is by increased use of automation.
“The jury is out on this being the most problematic” issue for China, Glaser continued. They have so many other economic problems.”
Norfolk marks midwinter with Imbolc
NORFOLK — On Thursday, Feb. 1 a small group gathered in the Great Hall of The Norfolk Library to attend a workshop led by Eileen Fitzgibbons and Bina Thomson.
The group gathered in a semi-circle in front of a cozy fire, the hearth bearing the library’s Latin motto “Inter Folia-Fructus” which translates to “fruit amongst the leaves” referring to the pleasure from knowledge that can be found in books. Topping the mantle, the owl of wisdom looked down upon the group.
Fitzgibbons and Thomson spoke about Imbolc, an Irish holiday with deep pagan roots that marks the first day of spring and celebrates St. Brigid’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland as well as the moment between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox.
“In Ireland there’s a national holiday dedicated to Brigid. In many ways, she represents all women, and recognizes the equality of the feminine and masculine in society. While too early to plant, it was a time to start thinking of what you wanted and needed to plant and harvest. It celebrates a time to reaffirm life and is a commitment to rejuvenation. ” Fitzgibbons said.
Brigid was the Celtic fire and fertility goddess. Elements such as water symbolize healing, while fire represents alchemy. Christianity adopted Brigid as the patron saint of Irish nuns, newborns, midwives, dairy maids, and cattle, while smiths, poets, artists, and others who create stories are also celebrated.
“St. Brigid and the goddess are very similar. She’s a mother earth figure,” Fitzgibbons said.
She also explained to the group how the Celts made dolls from oat or wheat, which young girls would offer door to door as gifts.
“People took quiet walks, lit bonfires and celebrated with feasts. Fires symbolized the returning light; candles symbolized the growing sun,” she said.
In addition, traditional baked goods, winter vegetables, butter, cheese, and lamb were typically on offer. In this spirit, Fitzgibbons laid out her own delicious, home baked Irish Soda bread and a selection of tasty cheeses for the group to enjoy.
Attendees were invited to share poems and stories about how they celebrate this point of the year when spring is on the horizon.
Fitzgibbons also demonstrated how jars of honey, candles, yarrow, spruce, basil, and laurel and other elements such as antlers can be used to create an altar. And attendees were given brown paper bags to gather these elements and encouraged to create their own altars at home.
“Altars can be made in any corner in the house, on a window sill or a tabletop. They are created to be a place for beauty, intentions or meditations,” Fitzgibbons said.
Feeling satiated and informed, the group left enlightened, anticipating spring and brighter days ahead.
Eileen Fitzgibbons shared her knowledge of Imbolc on Feb. 1.Mike Cobb