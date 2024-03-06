food access

Food insecurity being tackled by Community Advocates

SHARON — Building upon the February community conversation on food insecurity held at the Hotchkiss Library, a citizens’ group has been formed to continue momentum, working toward ensuring food security and food access in area towns.

The new group is named Community Advocates for Food Security, seeking to create a robust and equitable local food system that will demonstrate sustainable approaches to social, economic and environmental practices.

Three topic-specific working advocacy subgroups have been created to further those goals.

Advocates for Farmers will be facilitated by Linda Quella who is planning an initial in-person meeting at The Hotchkiss Library Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Advocates for Consumers will be facilitated by Charlie Noyes, who is planning for an initial Zoom meeting to be held Sunday, April 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A teen advocacy group is also being formed, but no facilitator has yet been named.

All three working groups will come up with plans by learning about local food security issues, identifying how the community can help with those issues, and developing projects or programs to lead to solutions.

For more information about the ongoing dialogue and upcoming meetings of the Community Advocates for Food Security, go to www.tricornerfeed.org

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Tom Wolfe

Film still from “Radical Wolfe” courtesy of Kino Lorber

If you’ve ever wondered how retrospective documentaries are made, with their dazzling compilation of still images and rare footage spliced between contemporary interviews, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York, offered a behind-the-scenes peek into how “the sausage is made” with a screening of director Richard Dewey’s biographical film “Radical Wolfe” on Saturday, March 2.

Coinciding with the late Tom Wolfe’s birthday, “Radical Wolfe,” now available to view on Netflix, is the first feature-length documentary to explore the life and career of the enigmatic Southern satirist, city-dwelling sartorial icon and pioneer of New Journalism — a subjective, lyrical style of long-form nonfiction that made Wolfe a celebrity in the pages of Esquire and vaulted him to the top of the best-seller lists with his drug-culture chronicle “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and his first novel, “The Bonfire of The Vanities.”

documentaries

Art on view this March

Art on view this March

“Untitled” by Maureen Dougherty

New Risen

While there are area galleries that have closed for the season, waiting to emerge with programming when the spring truly springs up, there are still plenty of art exhibitions worth seeking out this March.

At Geary Contemporary in Millerton, founded by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, Will Hutnick’s “Satellite” is a collection of medium- and large-scale acrylic on canvas abstracts that introduce mixtures of wax pastel, sand and colored pencil to create topographical-like changes in texture. Silhouettes of leaves float across seismic vibration lines in the sand while a craterous moon emerges on the horizon, all like a desert planet seen through a glitching kaleidoscope. Hutnick, a resident of Sharon and director of artistic programming at The Wassaic Project in Amenia, New York, will discuss his work at Geary with New York Times art writer Laura van Straaten Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

exhibit

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Clockwise from upper left: Wildlife more rarely caught by trail cameras at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: great blue heron, river otters, a bull moose, presenter and wildlife biologist Michael Fargione, a moose cow, and a barred owl.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

‘You don’t need to go to Africa or Yellowstone to see the real-life world of nature. There are life and death struggles in your wood lot and backyard,” said Michael Fargione, wildlife biologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, during his lecture “Caught on Camera: Our Wildlife Neighbors.”

He showed a video of two bucks recorded them displaying their antlers, then challenging each other with a clash of antlers, which ended with one buck running off. The victor stood and pawed the ground in victory.

nature's notebook