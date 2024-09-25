Meet & mingle with The Millerton News: Join us for our 2nd annual community event

Attendees enjoy local news and local ice cream at the Millerton News' ice cream social on Sept. 27, 2023, at the Annex of the NorthEast-Millerton Library.

Judith O'Hara Balfe
On Friday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., The Millerton News will host the second annual meet & greet at The Annex at The North East-Millerton Library. Building on last year’s engaging ice cream social, this year’s event will once again bring together key figures from The Millerton News to discuss the future of the paper and the role it plays in the community.

The panel will feature John Coston, Editor-in-Chief; James Clark, CEO/Publisher; Leila Hawken and Colleen Flynn, reporters; and Natalia Zukerman, Engagement Editor. Together, they will provide updates on the newspaper’s progress, delve into its history, and outline exciting new initiatives. There will be ample time for Q&A, so come prepared with your questions and ideas about the paper’s direction.

As always, it will be a great opportunity to connect with the team behind your local news and enjoy a lively discussion on how The Millerton News can continue to serve and grow with the community. There will be copies of the paper on hand, the opportunity to sign up for a subscription if you don’t have one already, and the ice cream, provided by Chaseholm Farm, will be sure to delight!

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

