SHARON — Melinda Moore Sweet, 86, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed peacefully at her son’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, on July 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.

Melinda was born on Jan. 31, 1939, in Akron, Ohio to Esther (Noonan) and James Howard Moore.

Melinda attended the Old Trail School in Akron followed by Sweet Briar College and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York with a degree in political science and government. She loved Sarah Lawrence and some of her favorite classes were taught by Joseph Campbell, the author of “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.” Melinda went on to Hofstra University Law School, earning a JD in 1974, thereafter embarking on her long and distinguished legal career.

Melinda’s first marriage was to Howard Clinton Sweet Jr, a Brown University graduate, captain in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and University of Virginia law graduate. She had two children with him, Elizabeth and Howard Sweet. Melinda married her second husband, Barry T. Held, in 1980 and they were happily together for 34 years until Barry predeceased her in 2014.

Melinda built a successful legal career in New York City with early legal roles at the National Labor Relations Board, CBS and as the Assistant General Counsel at Macmillan Publishers. Her career culminated in an 18-year tenure at Lever Brothers (the US division of Unilever) where she was hired as Assistant General Counsel and promoted to General Counsel – the first female elected to serve in this position. In another first for a woman, Melinda was also appointed to serve as Director of Environmental Affairs for Lever Brothers. She reported directly to Lever Brothers President & CEO, contributing significantly to plastic bottle recycling and sustainability initiatives, reflecting her long-held passion for climate preservation.

In addition to her career achievements, Melinda made a significant impact on her communities of Sharon, Connecticut and Sheridan, Wyoming. Melinda and Barry bought a home in Sharon in 1978 and she was an active member of the Land Trust Board, SVNA Board, and, most recently, the Sharon Playhouse Board. Melinda was a founding Chairman of the Sharon Housing Trust and is remembered for preserving key pieces of land in this beautiful community. She was appointed as a Director on the board of the Yellowstone National Park Foundation and held that position for ten years. As a board member, Melinda was responsible for installing recycled plastic lumber around Old Faithful Geyser in the Park. Additionally, she is honored for her work to create a new visitor education center, raising millions of dollars for the project. Her time on the Yellowstone board cemented her love for the west and conservation of this beautiful part of the country which prompted Melinda and Barry to build a home in Sheridan, Wyoming in 2000.

Melinda will be remembered for her vivacious and passionate spirit – always the life of the party. A fierce political advocate, she will also be remembered for her lovable quirks; her devotion to self-help books, to singing, which she did every Sunday in the choir and her closet full of J. McLaughlin shirts. She and her late husband Barry were avid world travelers, spending time in France, Italy, Anguilla, Spain, Turkey, Croatia and even exploring Antarctica together. Long time residents of the upper east side, Melinda and Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly at the University Club in New York and the Sharon Country Club.

Melinda was a devoted mother, stepmother, loving grandmother and loyal friend to many. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Sweet Dowling and her husband, Tim; her son Howard Sweet and wife Lisa; stepdaughter Patricia Grunebaum, and her husband, George; and eight grandchildren, Emily and Grace Dowling, Adam and Lila Sweet, Jackson, and Sebastian, Annabel and Charlotte Grunebaum.

Hours of visitation will be at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street in Sharon, CT on Monday, July 28, 2025 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

A memorial service and celebration of life for Melinda will be held in the fall of 2025 at the Hotchkiss Chapel in Lakeville, CT followed by a reception at the Sharon Country Club.

Contributions may be made to the Sharon Land Trust or Yellowstone National Park Foundation in the name of Melinda Sweet.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.