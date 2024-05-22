memorial day

Memorial Day observances

Northwest Corner towns will honor the fallen Monday, May 27, with a full complement of Memorial Day events. Times and information for each town listed below.

Cornwall will begin the day at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the North Cornwall cemetery. At 10 a.m., Seaman’s memorial service will take place at the covered bridge in West Cornwall. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and culminate in Cornwall Village with a carnival at the United Congregational Church.

The Falls Village parade route begins at Lee H. Kellogg School and ends at the Town Green on Main Street, starting at 9:45 a.m. from the school and with a commemoration ceremony on the Green at around 10 a.m.

North Canaan will line up for its parade at Town Hall at 10 a.m. and the marching will start at 10:30 a.m. The route through town will end at the Doughboy statue on Route 44. The renovated statue will be unveiled with new names added to the plaques. A ceremony will follow.

Sharon’s parade will start at 10 a.m. and will go down Main Street to Veterans’ Memorial near the clock tower. A ceremony will be held to pay tribute to the fallen.

In Salisbury the parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds from Town Hall and the Scoville Memorial Library to the cemetery via Main Street and Undermountain Road. At the cemetery there will be a ceremony.

Kent’s parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and make stops at the memorial sites and monuments in town. Small ceremonies will be held along the route and a military flyover is expected around 11 a.m.

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

