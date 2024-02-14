Millennials rethink parenthood amidst climate crisis

Latest News
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0237 by Robert Tucker for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 177 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Map 40, Lot 45. The owner of the lot is David Nathan. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us.
Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-08-24
02-15-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0238 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee for “Dresser Woods” 20-unit affordable multi-family housing in the Multi-Family Housing Overlay District at 37 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 56, Lot 56 per Section 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-08-24
02-15-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 5, 2024:
To amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations adding subsection 207.20 - Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charing Stations (EVCS), subsection 703.11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and a new definition for Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) effective February 15, 2024.
Town of Salisbury
Planning &
Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-15-24
NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING
TOWN OF SALISBURY
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2024
7:30 P.M.
A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and virtually (Zoom information below) for the following purposes:
1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.
2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023
Zoom Webinar
When: Feb 21, 2024 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Special Annual Town Meeting
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87554106009?pwd=O6ZRWL5j...
Passcode: 444063
Or Telephone:
+1 646 931 3860 US
Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 25th day of January, 2024.
Curtis G. Rand, First Selectman
Christian E. Williams Selectman
Katherine Kiefer
Selectman
02-08-24
02-15-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ARNOLD FRANKS
Late of Sharon
(23-00439)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 18, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Gregory Franks
c/o Andrew Stephen Knott
Knott and Knott, LLC
125 Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-15-24
Automobiles For Sale
Navy Blue 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Tour: AWD for sale! 10,235 miles. Light scratch on front right fender (visible in photo) otherwise in fabulous condition. $25,000. 917-847-6175.
FOR SALE: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (all electric). $45,000, mileage 20,500. Car may be seen at 39 Reservoir Rd., Lakeville CT 06039. 346-429-4354 or 860-596-4070.
Help Wanted
Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.
Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant:Salisbury, Lakeville,Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.
Farm Products
Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.
Real Estate
Apartments For Rent
Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commercial Rentals
Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville. Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) determined that a proposal for affordable housing on Undermountain Road is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The commission met online Monday, Feb. 5.
Last month the Board of Selectmen referred a proposal from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) to build two affordable housing homes on a town-owned parcel on Undermountain Road to the PZC for an “8-24 review.”
This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.
PZC Chair Michael Klemens said he took a suggested motion from the SHT and “tinkered with it.”
Commissioner Allen Cockerline said the motion should mention the 2012 POCD, as the updated POCD is still in the works.
That change was made.
Klemens noted that the PZC action “is not an approval in any way, shape or form.”
The actual site plan, when it is created and submitted in an application, will be subject to the special permit process, which includes a public hearing.
Cornwall receives grant for new sidewalks
CORNWALL — Connecticut Department of Transportation has announced its selections for the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) grants.
Applications were submitted to the state in 2023 for infrastructure projects in rural regions of the state. By the deadline to apply, more than $20 million worth of grant requests were received but only $10 million was available in funding.
In the first week of February 2024, winners were announced. Cornwall was awarded $868,000 for its proposal to improve walkability through sidewalks and crosswalks in both West Cornwall and Cornwall Bridge.
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) reviewed the project at a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6.
In Cornwall Bridge, the proposed work includes a long stretch of sidewalk from the fire department to the country market. The crosswalk in front of the market will be improved with flashing lights and a smaller section of sidewalk will be added on the northern side of the street as a landing for the crosswalk.
In West Cornwall, two speed tables will be added on the downhill portion of Cornwall Goshen Turnpike near 3 Guys Ski and Ride and the Wish House. Signage will also be installed to warn for the upcoming speed tables and for the low-clearance covered bridge. A crosswalk will be added in front of the Local building along with granite curbing on each side of the road.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the goal in each section of town is to increase pedestrian safety and slow traffic down in those areas, particularly in West Cornwall.
“Super exciting. Big step forward for Cornwall and you can see these are really sensible improvements that are going to slow people down and establish quality of life in town,” said Selectman Rocco Botto.
Early voting
In the coming election year, Connecticut has implemented new policies for early voting. BOS updated voters on what to expect at the polls this year.
For the presidential preference primary election April 2, Town Hall will be open for four days of early voting. The primary election Aug. 13 to select candidates for secretary of state, congressional representatives, treasurer, and others, will include seven days of early voting. For the general election Nov. 5, a total of 14 days of early voting is required. Polls will be open for eight hours on each early voting day.
Discussion ensued about the strain this puts on volunteer poll workers in small, rural towns.
“We’re going to have people in Town Hall for four days waiting around people to vote in basically uncontested elections,” said Gordon Ridgway on the primary requirements.
Registrar Jayne Ridgway added that four poll workers will be required in Town Hall each day, and the registrars cannot double as poll workers. The state awarded a grant of $10,000 for towns to fund poll workers.
Legal minds continue to debate the language of the early voting law and updates are coming down weekly.
“There’s a lot of uncertainties. I’ve been to, I think it’s been four or five meetings,” said Jayne Ridgway. “And each time more questions come up.”
Information will be released by Town Hall as election days approach.