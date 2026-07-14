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Millerton Celebrates 175 Years - July 16, 2026

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2026 Summer Nights of Canaan

2026 Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 15

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Old Time Bingo
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park Pavilion

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community

Le Gamin reopens Le Bar with year-round plans

Le Gamin reopens Le Bar with year-round plans

Le Bar, adjacent to Le Gamin in Sharon, has reopened for the season with a new menu, new bartender and plans to remain open year-round.

Madi Long

SHARON — Le Bar, the space next door that is part of Le Gamin, has reopened for the summer with a new menu, a new bartender and plans to become a year-round destination for drinks, good food and community events.

The bar first opened last summer as a seasonal extension of Le Gamin before closing for the winter. This year, owner Robert Arbor decided to bring it back with a more permanent approach, adding a new, and locally famous bartender, a different menu and a space that stands apart from the French café next door.

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restaurants

Community Health and Wellness Center expands reach

Community Health and Wellness Center expands reach

Accepting New Patients” reads a banner in front of the Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan, now two years old. The facility continues to expand medical and health offerings.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — The federally supported healthcare safety net in the Northwest Corner that offers sliding-scale payments continues to expand its reach in the community.

The Community Health and Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), reported 36,235 visits in 2025, up from 33,750 in the previous year.

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health
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Cornwall exhibit to showcase historic bridge paintings

Cornwall exhibit to showcase historic bridge paintings

Woldemar Neufeld’s Cascade Bridge in Kent is among the watercolor and ink paintings featured in the Bridges Across the Housatonic exhibition opening July 17 in West Cornwall.

Image provided by the Housatonic Valley Association

WEST CORNWALL — Fifty years after artist Woldemar Neufeld completed one of the most ambitious artistic tributes ever devoted to the Housatonic River, a selection of his celebrated paintings will return to public view this summer, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the river’s history and the enduring landmarks that have long connected communities throughout the valley.

The exhibition, called “Bridges Across the Housatonic,” will open July 17 at the Housatonic River Commission and Cornwall Conservation Trust offices, located at 7 Railroad St. It will feature 10 original watercolor and ink paintings depicting bridges along the federally designated Wild & Scenic stretch of the Housatonic River in Northwest Connecticut.

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exhibit

Preparing to pass the torch: Colonial Theatre owners hope history lives on

Preparing to pass the torch: Colonial Theatre owners hope history lives on

Co-owner Lenore Mallett

Photo by Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – Untouched and dust-covered in the attic of the Colonial Theatre are fading spools of movie tickets, retro popcorn buckets, yellowed bowling score sheets and wooden armchairs from the building’s original movie seats. Frozen in time, the relics tell the story of more than a century of community gatherings as the theater’s current owners celebrate its past, reflect on their three-year stewardship and prepare to pass the torch.

Now for sale, the 10,000-square-foot venue and parking lot is up for grabs for $695,000 and the owners say they are looking for the right buyer with an interest in preserving its history and charm.

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community

New sugaring and skincare spa coming to Salisbury

New sugaring and skincare spa coming to Salisbury

Sarah March stands outside March Esthetics, Home + Body at 19 Main St. in Salisbury, where she plans a soft retail opening July 24.

Annie Prinz

SALISBURY — Years before Sarah March opened her first spa in Seattle, a facial she received as a teenager in Salisbury showed her how restorative an hour of personal care could be.

“It was the most comforting, transformative time,” March said.

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business
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