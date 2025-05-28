a view from the edge

Misjudging the American people

People who don’t study history – or think they can rewrite history to suit their ideals – are fundamentally unsound, morally and practically. Their undoing may happen all at once, over short periods of time, over periods of passionate revolt or, indeed, years. But it will happen, historical facts simply cannot be swept aside.

America was founded by disaffected people. America was populated – in waves of immigration – by disaffected people from across the globe. Not one person who immigrated to America who came here hundreds of years ago, two hundred years ago, one hundred years ago, fifty years ago, or in the past few decades came here to become part of a rigid and fixed establishment, to become a sheep as a followers, nor just someone to fit in with a crowd. Americans, each and every one of us, are ambitious, fiercely independently minded, setting personal freedom as our core existence, never permitting the concept of loss of liberty to become commonplace.

Do you feel I am wrong? Think simply of the first settlers here. These men and women were allowed to actually own – freehold – the land they farmed. Nowhere else on the entire planet was that possible at the time. That’s a fundamental USA right. Or you might ask yourself, when you get stopped speeding by a police car, what is you first reaction? Compliance or questioning authority? What do you say to the officer? Probably a defiant, “Why have you stopped me?” Because in America you have the right to defend your personal freedom, question authority, rebel – so you speak up from only that perspective, not that you want to break the law, but you are not sure your independence is subject to the law at that time. You are a rebel. You are American.

We are a nation of rebels. Think I am wrong? Remember back to 1970 when students and “peaceniks” across the country demonstrated, often facing down police with batons, guns, watercannon, and tear gas against the Vietnam War. Students at Kent State were shot dead in that protest. Think of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, clearly out-gunned, out-manned on the streets across the nation. Lawbreakers? Hell yes but unarmed, vulnerable, defiant. Rebels, in a true, real, American way. Pink hatted ladies marching? Think they are not rebels? They are and they will be back in force, soon.

Now, stop for a moment and ask yourself – if you have any grasp of world history – could any of the typical American demonstrations, riots even, have happened in Italy or Germany in the 30s? People there did not have the same spirit of independence as Americans do, they could not, in their innermost being, understand being that defiant. They were raised to be subservient, not free-thinking, not liberated.

Even today, think of that American crossing the street in the middle of a block. Jaywalking is a technical offence. But how many Americans jaywalk? How many Germans do even today? None. The simple truth is, we’re not a very law-abiding nation of individuals. Sure we’ll comply, we’re not deliberately law-defiant speeding over the limit, “Yes officer, you’re right I was speeding… sorry…” But somewhere in our mind, at that moment, we had reason, and that reason is always based on our feeling of our right to proceed with liberty; to do as we damn well please, not simply to follow orders. Orders are, often in America, first questioned and then seen as only a slight barrier to common-sense self-motivation.

And that’s why authoritarian regimes here can never prosper. They will fail, sometimes quickly, sometimes over weeks, months, maybe even years or after a calamity like a war. But the spirit of the very people who chose to be here, generationally chose to be here, is fiercely independent and those few who seek to change that moral code have misjudged the real America. Authoritarians will fail. Historic fact cannot be rewritten to suit their false hopes. And wannabe authoritarians are, in truth, foolish to think otherwise. In their ignorance of what makes America great, they cannot help but lose.

Peter Riva, a former resident of Amenia Union, New York, now lives in Gila, New Mexico.

a view from the edge
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Marion J. Pedersen

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

