Morgan’s trivia trips on stockings

LAKEVILLE — As any serious trivia player knows, sometimes it isn’t pretty.

The trivia game at Morgan’s, at the Interlaken Inn, on Thursday, Aug. 22 will go into the books, at least for some contestants, as “The Great Fishnet Controversy,” or “Socks vs. Stockings.”

Bruce Paddock of Berkshire Trivia runs the weekly game. The participants, including many regulars, arrive around 5:30 p.m., have a drink and order some dinner, and otherwise gird for battle, which commences at 6 p.m.

Cell phones are not allowed, for obvious reasons. And woe to the newbie who blurts out an answer. Such transgressions are met with severe shushing.

The questions get progressively more difficult, verging on downright sneaky.

So while everyone more or less sailed through the Dalmatian being the official dog of the National Fire Protection Association, and ibuprofen being the active ingredient of Advil, the first bumps came during the halftime question, which was to name up to six cities with Disney theme parks.

There is a clear demarcation line between age groups when it comes to Disney questions. The more seasoned players tend not to be au courant with the latest developments in the Magic Kingdom.

But the real stinker was the question about what a stocking with an open diamond weave pattern is called.

The crew that gave the answer “argyle” was focused, in error as it turned out, on the “diamond” part of the question.

They should have zeroed in on the word “stocking.” (As opposed to “sock.”)

The answer: Fishnets.

The argyle crew challenged but lost.

And that was pretty much that. Despite holding their own on matters such as the historical role of the tarantula in dance, or Queen Elizabeth’s mother’s title, it just wasn’t their night.

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Fairgoers at this year’s Dutchess County Fair from Aug. 20-25 enjoyed thrilling rides on the Midway, including on this flying chair ride. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017

