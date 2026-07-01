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HVRHS Announces Senior Awards
Aly Morrissey
Jul 01, 2026
Nathan Miller
The Housatonic Valley Regional High School senior awards were announced for the Class of 2026. The graduation ceremony was held Friday, June 19. Student speakers acknowledged the importance of community, as several reflected on overcoming significant adversity in their young lives.
Norma Lake Award - Shanaya Duprey
Frank N. Ruotolo Award - Alexa Meach
Eleanor Roosevelt Award - Madison Graney
Taconic Learning Center Adina Simonson Award - Mollie Ford
Taconic Learning Center Robert Rumsey Award - Anna Gillette
Gordon P. Heyworth Award - Shanaya Duprey
Le Prix Sandi Vanausdal - Victoria Brooks, Elizabeth Forbes, Alexa Meach Seal of Biliteracy for French - Elizabeth Forbes, Celeste Trabucco
Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish - Kevin Aguilar, Mia DiRocco, Eric Lopez Espinosa, Joseph Villa Arpi, Ayden Wheeler
National Choral Awards - Sara Ireland, Richie Crane
John Philip Sousa Award - Madison Melino
Eric Whitacre Student Composition Award - Elizabeth Forbes
CAS Arts Award - Alex Wilbur, Arianna Danforth Gold
Holly Adams Award - Gabe Sario
David B. Armstrong Memorial Art Prize - Sara Raber
Frida Kahlo Award - Madison Melino
Jack Sparling Memorial Award - Gabe Rooney
Ron Viafore ArtsAlive Award - Elizabeth Forbes
Henry P. Becton Scholarship - Silas Tripp
Berkshire Bank
Eleanor S. Sellew Scholarship - Lauren Sorrell, Wes Allyn, Cole Simonds, Chris Crane Magda M. Johnson Scholarship - Lauren Sorrell, Wes Allyn, Cole Simonds, Chris Crane
Berkshire Litchfield Environmental Council Award - Hayden Bell, Madison Melino
Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation
George and Lucille Buterbaugh Scholarship - Alex Wilbur
Margaret Derwin Scholarship - Mia DiRocco
Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship - Alex Wilbur
Blue Star Mothers Scholarship - Lauren Sorrell
The Burgess Award - Francisco Mendoza Ratzan
Burkhart, Lindsay, Brockway Robotics Scholarship - Steven Barber
Canaan Northwest Lions Club Scholarship - Chris Crane
Cornwall Housatonic Valley Institute / Silas C. Beers Scholarship - Steven Barber, Everet Belancik, Graham Belancik, Hayden Bell, Simon Markow
Cornwall Woman’s Society Educational Grant - Steven Barber, Everet Belancik, Graham Belancik, Hayden Bell, Henry Berry, Mia DiRocco, Simon Markow
Couch Pipa Post #6851 VFW Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Chris Crane, Cole Simonds, Lauren Sorrell
Cranford Book Club Award - Lauren Sorrell
Anthony Dichello Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Madison Graney, Maddie Johnson, Anthony Labbadia, Simon Markow, Owen Riemer
Benjamin Guy Memorial Scholarship - Wes Allyn
Suzanne Dunn Memorial Scholarship - Maddie Johnson
Elliott Family Foundation Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Victoria Brooks, Madison Graney, Silas Tripp
Falls Village Scholarship Association - Mollie Ford, Silas Tripp, Madison Graney, Madeline Mechare, Ibby Sadeh
Richard Crane Award - Chris Crane
FFA Alumni Scholarship - Hayden Bell, Chris Crane, Taylor Green, Hannah Johnson, Riley Mahaffey, Madison Melino
FFA Chapter Scholarship - Chris Crane, Hannah Johnson, Riley Mahaffey, Madison Melino, Hayden Bell, Taylor Green, Lauren Sorrell
John Rice Scholarship - Chris Crane, Riley Mahaffey
Clark B. Wood Scholarship - Madison Melino
John Hoffman Scholarship - Taylor Green
HVRHS Alumni Scholarship - Wes Allyn
HVRHS Student Government Association Scholarship - Madison Graney
Housatonic Valley Regional Faculty Association Scholarship - Shanaya Duprey, Madison Graney, Mollie Ford, Hannah Johnson, Silas Tripp, Alex Wilbur, Wes Allyn, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Simon Markow, Madison Mechare, Madison Melino, Cole Simonds, Lauren Sorrell
Jacobs Garage Technical Studies Scholarship - Daphne Paine, Hayden Bell, Chris Crane
Kent Center School Scholarship Fund
The Moira Dolan Award - Elizabeth Forbes
The James Gadiel Award - Celeste Trabucco
Donald C. Gibson Award - Abram Kirshner
Kent Grange Award - Peter Austin
The Kent Quilters Award - Taylor Green
Kent Lions Club Scholarship - Celeste Trabucco
Edward M. Kirby Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Madison Graney, Taylor Green, Madeline Mechare, Madison Melino, Chris Crane, Simon Markow, Ibby Sadeh, Cole Simonds, Lauren Sorrell, Tyler Roberts
Knights of Columbus Council #1520 Scholarship - Taylor Green
Adam S. Michalek Scholarship - Lauren Sorrell
Diane Knox Scholarship - Simon Markow
Mad Gardeners Scholarship - Hayden Bell, Chris Crane, Madison Melino
Thomas and Antoinette McBennett Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Johnson Charles and Antoinette Picken Memorial Scholarship - Madison Graney
NBT Bank
William Ash Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Chris Crane, Anna Gillette, Silas Tripp, Madeline Mechare, Lauren Sorrell
Harry Hyatt Memorial Scholarship - Simon Markow, Hannah Johnson, Maddie Johnson, Madison Melino, Olivia Brooks, Hunter Conklin
Rhoades-Robinson Fund Scholarship - Bailey Williams, Tyler Roberts
R. Frederick Perkins Scholarship - Richie Crane
Jean R. Perotti Scholarship - Madeline Mechare
North Canaan Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Shanaya Duprey, Hannah Johnson, Maddie Johnson, Lauren Sorrell, Wes Allyn, Chris Crane, Richie Crane, Cole Simonds
North Canaan Fire Company - Wes Allyn
Northwest Community Bank Scholarship - Sara Ireland
Salisbury Rotary Club Foundation Scholarship - Chris Crane, Maddie Johnson, Lauren Sorrell
Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation
Frances H. Ducci Scholarship - Victoria Brooks, Celeste Trabucco
Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship - Shanaya Duprey
Olde Yankee Street Rods & Classic Cruisers Scholarship - Chris Crane, Lauren Sorrell
Pat Pallone Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Hannah Johnson, Ibby Sadeh, Cole Simonds, Lauren Sorrell, Silas Tripp, Wes Allyn, Chris Crane, Richie Crane, Madison Graney, Cohen Cecchinato
Keri Perotti Memorial Sports Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Anthony Labbadia, Madeline Mechare, Silas Tripp
Tate Riva Memorial Scholarship - Simon Markow
Salisbury Pythian Building Fund Scholarship - Anna Gillette
Ann and Stanley Segalla Family Scholar-Athlete Scholarship - Wes Allyn, Ava Segalla Claudia and Stephen J. Segalla Memorial Scholarship - Olivia Brooks, Silas Tripp
Sharon Land Trust Earth and Environmental Sciences Scholarship - Hayden Bell Sharon Woman’s Club Art Award - Abram Kirshner, Simon Markow
Clyde G. Skelly Scholarship - Ayden Wheeler
Dr. Paul W. Stoddard Scholarship - Mollie Ford, Ibby Sadeh, Madison Graney, Maddie Johnson I.Kent & Fulton Scholarship - Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Anna Gillette The Alumni Pinnacle Award for Capstone Excellence - Mia DiRocco
USAF Outstanding Achievement in STEM Award - Shanaya Duprey
Kara Zinke Memorial Scholarship - Maddie Johnson
Citation Awards - Ibby Sadeh (Valedictorian), Alexa Meach (Salutatorian)
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The nature of Upstate Art Weekend
D.H. Callahan
Jul 01, 2026
D.H. Callahan
On Thursday, June 25, a collection of eager art enthusiasts gathered at Olana State Historic Estate in Hudson to kick off the seventh annual Upstate Art Weekend (UAW).
Helen Toomer, founder, was joined by sculptors Ellen Harvey, Jean Shin and Gabriela Salazar to discuss their work and the legacy of painter Frederic Church. Church, whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year, is widely credited as one of the founding members of the Hudson River School of painting. The discussion took place at Olana, Church’s grand estate, where the three artists’ installations are on view.
Church’s status as an early environmentalist was mentioned repeatedly during the conversation. Shin’s sculpture “Fallen,” which graced the lawn next to the estate’s main house during last year’s event, featured a fallen hemlock tree trunk planted by Church over 150 years earlier which had been wrapped in tanned leather. She described the work as a direct reference to Church’s experience witnessing the eradication of the area’s hemlocks as the leather tanning industry wreaked havoc on the natural environment of the Hudson Valley in the mid-19th century.
The relationship between art and the environment wasn’t isolated at Church’s former home. Instead, it seemed to be found all over UAW.
Now in its seventh year, UAW works to take the art world out of the city. At its best, the weekend gives artists and curators the opportunity to interact with unfamiliar environments. Just as often, however, it serves as a literal escape, allowing New York City galleries to bring works to pop-up spaces assembled for the express purpose of displaying fine art. The “Loading…” group show in Hudson did just this.
Transplanting six New York City galleries into an intimate event space, “Loading…” featured a wide variety of artists from around the globe. Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe, an Indigenous artist from Venezuela, takes ancient practices and translates his observations of the Amazon into minimalist works. Michael Assif’s “Plant a Weed” highlights the human impact on a natural landscape while feeling like a marshmallow dream. And Margaret Curtis’ “ ‘S ” uses the backdrop of a Hudson River School-style sunset to highlight the chaos of today’s state of the American dream.
The flip side of this art-world field trip is the variety of makeshift galleries in the garages and barns of the Hudson Valley. Places like Ugly Mud Studios and Ten Barn Farm, both in Ghent, along with Foxtrot Farm and Flowers in Stanfordville, housed unexpectedly refined exhibitions. These venues all integrate sustainable practices into their business: Foxtrot is a regenerative flower farm, Ugly Mud uses locally sourced clay, and Ten Barn Farm operates a farm-to-table restaurant called The Kitchen.
But at the end of the day, UAW is about getting the art world into the wild. So it was no surprise to see a panoply of eye-catching outfits, and out-of-this-world works at Art Omi, the sculpture and architecture park in Ghent, on Saturday evening. Complete with avant-garde ambient operatic metal, the Summer Kickoff event served as a testament to the continued growth of UAW. It seems the seeds that Toomer and her collaborators planted seven years ago are flourishing, with no signs of slowing down.
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Benjamin Reynaert and the art of layered living
Jennifer Almquist
Jul 01, 2026
Jennifer Almquist
Creating a home is, at its core, an act of love.
— Benjamin Reynaert
Benjamin Reynaert is focused on creative direction and interior styling. He is market director at Elle Décor, a design consultant, and author of “The Layered Home: Inspiration for Crafting Cozy, Collected Rooms,” published this year by Clarkson Potter. He co-founded Ticking Tent, a market featuring antiques, luxury items and vintage treasures. The biannual event is held in New Preston, Connecticut, and Bedford, New York.
Adopted from South Korea at 3 months old, Reynaert grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He always knew he wanted to be an artist. “I just loved drawing. I loved making things with clay,” he said. “Remembering what it felt like to be creative as kids and applying that to our creativity as adults is essential.” A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he earned a BFA and a degree in architecture, Reynaert also studied bookbinding in Rome. His attention to detail and aesthetic sense reflect years of training and a finely tuned eye for objects. “Attending RISD nurtured my creativity and taught me how to problem-solve,” he said.
His career began at Martha Stewart Living. A contributor to Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House Beautiful and Veranda, Reynaert has also served as style director at Domino. He has worked with Farrow & Ball, Chairish, Neiman Marcus, Sunbrella, Anthropologie, Gap, Bunny Williams Home and Stella Artois. He shares his work on Instagram via @aspoonfulofbenjamin.
“I’ve been fortunate to travel the country and abroad for Elle Decor, covering design fairs and trade shows like Deco Off in Paris, London Design Week in England, Cersaie Tile Show in Bologna, Italy, High Point in North Carolina and the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas,” he said. He is drawn to unique objects and textiles. “As a market editor, the pieces that stick with me are not the newest. They are the ones I stumble upon and imagine living with.”
Reynaert is also co-founder of Ticking Tent with Christina Juarez, president of Christina Juarez & Company. The biannual event has become a destination for collectors and designers seeking curated antiques and design objects.
“I met Ben about 15 years ago when he was a young editor and design communications strategist,” Juarez said. “We immediately clicked. I was impressed by his multidisciplinary creative talents — styling, writing, vision and impeccable eye — and his passion for the thrill of the hunt. I could not ask for a better partner and friend — my brother from another mother — and a yin to my yang. Two creatively minded people with a love of old and new beautiful things, and the ability to curate what the luxury shopper doesn’t know they need and most definitely wants.”
Reynaert described the most recent Ticking Tent as the largest yet. “We hosted over 2,000 guests and transacted our most sales to date with 75 vendors,” he said. “The most exciting part is seeing friends and watching new connections being made. I’m excited for the next event, Nov. 13–14, in Bedford, N.Y.”
Butter Wakefield’s kitchen from“The Layered Home” by Benjamin Reynaert.Manuel Rodriguez
For Reynaert, objects are defined as much by narrative as by design. “An object is about the story — whether it’s passed down in your family, something you worked hard for, bought on a trip, or a friend gave you,” he said. “With that added narrative, it doesn’t need to be the most aesthetically pleasing thing. The memory attached makes it beautiful. I like the idea of simple, seemingly insignificant items having a ton of meaning. Treat a thrift store painting as you would a Picasso.”
Greg Domres and Peter Nichols’ residence in Litchfield, which they share with their miniature schnauzer, Bunny, is one of 15 homes featured in Reynaert’s book, “The Layered Home.” The couple hosted a book signing at George Home in Washington Depot. “I first met Ben at press events during my time at John Derian,” Domres said. “We became friends and stayed connected professionally over the years.”
The book spans interiors from Eric Goujou’s shop The Wolf Tile in Paris’ 5th arrondissement to textile designer Schuyler Samperton’s Litchfield farmhouse. “Sharing the stories of talented, stylish people I’ve met during my tenure in magazines has been a privilege,” Reynaert said. “The most inspiring interiors are layered — with personality, patina and the poetry of a life lived. This book is my love letter to that idea.”
Reynaert said he would like to travel to Japan and Australia and hopes to develop his own product line in the future. “Balancing work and life is a challenge,” he said. He spends downtime with his husband, Luis Illades, in Delaware, where they are renovating a Victorian home.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to blend my work and my life in the home I share,” he said. “Creating a home is, at its core, an act of love.”
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Beneath the surface: Delano Dunn and Mickalene Thomas explore history, memory and art
Natalia Zukerman
Jul 01, 2026
Lucia Landolo
Before “Echoes in the Margin,” Delano Dunn’s new solo exhibition at Troutbeck in Amenia opened, the artist sat down with curator and artist Mickalene Thomas for a conversation at the Wassaic Project on Wednesday, June 24. Their wide-ranging discussion offered an intimate look into Dunn’s practice while situating the work within broader questions of history, memory and representation.
Presented by the Wassaic Project, the exhibition brings Dunn’s richly layered paintings into conversation with Troutbeck itself, the historic estate long associated with artists, writers and civil rights leaders, including W.E.B. Du Bois, Langston Hughes and many more.
Thomas, an artist whose multidisciplinary practice spans painting, collage and installation, first met Dunn when she was his graduate adviser at the School of Visual Arts. “I think your work needs to be out there more,” she said, noting the urgency of this collection in the current socio-political moment.
Dunn’s layered collages often begin with an image unearthed from flea markets, used bookstores and forgotten archives.
“I go to secondhand shops, old bookstores, any place that looks like it has history in it,” he said.
Sometimes, he explained, an image becomes the centerpiece of a work. Other times it simply sparks an idea.
“There’ll be an idea that pops into my head. I’ll read something or hear music or a lyric, and then I’ll think, ‘I’ve got to find an image that matches that.’”
His color palette also carries its own history.
“I grew up in L.A. during the L.A. riots,” Dunn said. “I would sit on my porch as a kid. I was watching the neighborhood burn, but the sky was beautiful.”
He still paints with those saturated blues, reds and oranges.
“Color can transport you. Color can make you feel safe, or happy or scared,” he said. “Those colors made me feel safe.”
For Dunn, Troutbeck’s own layered history became an active part of the work. Learning that the estate had hosted W.E.B. Du Bois, Langston Hughes, Ida B. Wells and generations of civil rights leaders informed his direction.
Dunn was given access to Troutbeck’s archives and found handwritten notes by Langston Hughes, and writings by Du Bois and Wells that found their way into the exhibition.
“There was a letter between Amy Spingarn and Martin Luther King Jr.,” Dunn recalled. “To be in its presence and hold it... you don’t see communication like that every day.”
Delano Dunn’s “Echoes in the Margin” at Troutbeck.Natalia Zukerman
Much of Dunn’s work invites viewers to dig deeper into history rather than accept simplified narratives.
“I want them to look at it and go, ‘Wow, this is really amazing and interesting and colorful and beautiful,’” he said. “And then I want them to be terrified shortly after that.” He accomplishes this through bold, colorful, and often playful compositions that draw the viewer in before revealing their more complex historical underpinnings. As Thomas wrote, “Dunn’s compositions invite viewers to sit within that tension and take it in.” That impulse toward deeper investigation extends to Dunn’s own children, who are often his first audience.
“They’ll ask, ‘What is this? Why does this person look the way they look? Why are you using that color? Why are you using glitter?’”
Those conversations, he said, become lessons in looking beyond appearances.
Thomas framed collage itself as a kind of storytelling practice —“the gathering of information… piecing things together”—and praised Dunn’s ability to translate research, memory and visual pleasure into a unified language. She also underscored the importance of creative joy in the process. “If you’re going to your studio and you’re not having fun,” she said, “you shouldn’t be doing it.”
Dunn said one of the biggest misconceptions he hopes to challenge is the idea that there is a monolithic Black experience.
“There are so many different perspectives out there. This is just one of them,” he said. In the same breath, Dunn said he adopts the label “Black artist” because “it would make my Grandpa proud.”
The nearly two-hour conversation shifted seamlessly between humor and history, studio practice and social commentary, ultimately returning to what both artists believe art can accomplish: encouraging curiosity, complicating familiar stories and inviting viewers to question what they see.
As Dunn put it, “History is so much more nuanced than what we’re taught. There’s so much more going on below the surface.”
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Local performer Vemilo transforms the Moviehouse
D.H. Callahan
Jul 01, 2026
D.H. Callahan
On Friday, June 26, patrons at the Moviehouse in Millerton were treated to a performance by local artist and musician Vemilo, who returned to the theater’s biggest room for a second full-length show.
Regular patrons will know Theatre Three as the setting for post-screening interviews, Q&As, discussions and the theater’s monthly movie trivia night. Vemilo’s performance entirely reimagined the space. With just a few props and pieces of furniture, the stage was transformed into Vemilo’s sanctuary.
Vemilo, who grew up in the area and lives in Millerton, defines himself as “a pop performance artist whose purpose in life is to break boundaries, stigmas and bring people together through his music, fashion and visuals.” To breathe life into that vision, Vemilo changes genres, outfits and even gender expressions throughout his performances.
The show, entitled “Metaonoia,” took the enthusiastic audience through multiple, often emotional stages of what Vemilo refers to as his rebirth. Short vignettes set up original songs about identity and relationships, with the audience clapping along to the beat.
Moviehouse manager Jeremy Boviard is excited about alternative uses for the theatre. It could potentially act as a midsize venue for musical, literary and other artistic performances. The nearby Colonial Theatre in North Canaan has dipped its toes into live performances, but with that property up for sale, that momentum seems to be slowing.
With such a vibrant artistic community in the Northwest Corner and Dutchess County, another quality performance space would be a welcome addition. After all, if Vemilo’s performance taught us anything, it’s about the power of transformation and versatility.
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After a Hollywood career, Scott Siegler turns failure into fiction
D.H. Callahan
Jul 01, 2026
D.H. Callahan
Scott Siegler is bored of success stories. But Scott Siegler has had the kind of successful Hollywood career that people write books about.
Before he was 30, he’d earned three degrees. Before he moved to Hollywood, he’d already won an Emmy for one of the nine documentaries he directed and produced. Before he helped launch Netscape, bringing the Internet to the public, he’d already started his own Hollywood studio.
Siegler’s had a lot of success in his life, but he’s not going to talk about it unless you ask him directly. He’ll reluctantly tell you about defending “Married… With Children,” the longest-running live-action sitcom ever aired on Fox, when groups of concerned parents tried to get it banned from Television. But bring up a real struggle, like the time he led the board of Pandora through 25 unprofitable quarters, and he lights up. The challenges thrill him more than the successes ever could.
Now, after spending a lifetime rising to business challenges of every stripe, he’s settling into a more creative role. According to his longtime friend David Chase, creator of “The Sopranos,” it’s about time. Chase, who wrote the foreword to Siegler’s debut book, “Mobsters in the Mansion,” reminisces about meeting Siegler over 40 years ago. While Siegler had all the business sense of a top executive, Chase could tell that there was something wilder and more mischievous than the average Hollywood suit.
That mischief springs to life on the pages of“Mobsters in the Mansion.” The loosely autobiographical collection dives into the humor of hubris and failure. The stories unfold chronologically, from adolescence to midlife, but the characters don’t adhere to any timeline. Instead, Siegler uses new people and perspectives to personify the stories he tells, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the emotional truth of the experiences rather than the particulars of one life.
Writing fictionalized stories based in reality freed Siegler from writing the truth. He believes the heart of the story is what matters more than the literal details. “It’s true,” he claimed during a conversation about his book, “but that doesn’t mean it actually happened.”
On Tuesday, July 7 at the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, Siegler will appear in conversation with renowned journalist Brian Ross. Ross has won six Peabodys, six duPont-Columbia Awards and is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “The Madoff Chronicles.” His career in journalism — a profession that leaves little room for creative liberties — should provide an intriguing foil to Siegler’s relationship with the truth.
To register for the event, visit scovillelibrary.org
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