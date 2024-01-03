Muriel Pitcher

SHARON — Muriel Pitcher of Sharon, passed away Dec. 23, 2023, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She was the wife of the late Edward Pitcher Sr.

Muriel was born on July 20, 1937 in Hudson, New York, the daughter of the late Richard and Lila Brammer Fingar of Millerton. She lived in Millerton until she married Edward Pitcher on July 30, 1955 where they resided in Sharon.

She was an employee of Sharon Hospital. She received her LPN in 1968 from E. C. Goodwin Technical School and her RN from Dutchess Community College in 1976. She also worked as an RN at Mountainside, The Kent Nursing Home, and Trinity Glen.

She was a past member of the Sharon Ambulance, Sharon Fire Department, Fire Department Auxiliary and Sharon Historic District Commission.

She loved vacationing in St. Thomas and later St. Maarten.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Paine of Salisbury, daughter in law Tina Pitcher of Sharon; four grandchildren, Heather Paine of Tennessee, Heath Paine of East Canaan, William Pitcher of East Canaan and Edward Pitcher-Draghi of Burlington; six great grandchildren, Garrett, Daphne, Evan, Amelia, Ava and Gracelyn. Besides her husband and parents, Muriel was predeceased by her son, Edward Jr., a brother, Leslie Fingar and a sister, Margaret York.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday Dec. 30, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard’s - St. Kateri Parish in Sharon.

Burial will be private at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Sharon Ambulance, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

