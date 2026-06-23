MILLBROOK — Natacha (Nathalie) Kondratiev was born on August 4 1960 in New York City. She grew up, with her five siblings, in Flushing, NY. Natacha went to school at the Lycée Français in New York City. She spent many summers in France with her family where she was able to indulge her love of horses daily, almost to the exclusion of all else. She loved horses from early childhood, and that love dominated her life until the very end.

Natacha went to NYU with the intention of studying for a degree in veterinary medicine but switched majors and received a BA in French. She continued her love for horses in her late teens by taking riding lessons from professionals at Waterfall Farm in Danbury, Connecticut. When Paul Okolowicz moved Waterfall Farm to North Mabbettsville Road in the Millbrook Hunt Country, Natacha followed him there, eventually becoming employed as groom and riding instructor.

When Waterfall Farm ceased operations after many years, Natacha’s reputation as a reliable and caring horsewoman was such that she had many offers to work in other Millbrook barns. She worked for Dr. David Hammond’s veterinary practice as a foal watcher as a supplement to her barn duties at the various stables in the area.

Natacha also gave her love to the beagles and bassets of the Sandanona Harehounds. She lived for many of her last years at the Thorndale kennels, feeding and looking after the fifty hounds that lived there two. She was quick to adopt old beagles from the pack, giving them a homeplace for the remainder of their days.

When not caring for horses and hounds, Natacha could be found immersed in the stories of fiction and fact that tantalized her curious mind. She was an avid reader and friends knew that a gift card at the local Merritt Book Shop was always welcome.

For the last decade of her life, Natacha was plagued with severe heart ailments and other health problems. She persevered with good humor and courage until her body could no longer keep her soul and spirit within. Natacha died in Vassar Hospital, with her siblings beside her, on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

A private burial service for the family was held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lithgow, Millbrook, NY, on June 24th, 2026.