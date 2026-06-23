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Natacha (Nathalie) Kondratiev

Natacha (Nathalie) Kondratiev

MILLBROOK — Natacha (Nathalie) Kondratiev was born on August 4 1960 in New York City. She grew up, with her five siblings, in Flushing, NY. Natacha went to school at the Lycée Français in New York City. She spent many summers in France with her family where she was able to indulge her love of horses daily, almost to the exclusion of all else. She loved horses from early childhood, and that love dominated her life until the very end.

Natacha went to NYU with the intention of studying for a degree in veterinary medicine but switched majors and received a BA in French. She continued her love for horses in her late teens by taking riding lessons from professionals at Waterfall Farm in Danbury, Connecticut. When Paul Okolowicz moved Waterfall Farm to North Mabbettsville Road in the Millbrook Hunt Country, Natacha followed him there, eventually becoming employed as groom and riding instructor.

When Waterfall Farm ceased operations after many years, Natacha’s reputation as a reliable and caring horsewoman was such that she had many offers to work in other Millbrook barns. She worked for Dr. David Hammond’s veterinary practice as a foal watcher as a supplement to her barn duties at the various stables in the area.

Natacha also gave her love to the beagles and bassets of the Sandanona Harehounds. She lived for many of her last years at the Thorndale kennels, feeding and looking after the fifty hounds that lived there two. She was quick to adopt old beagles from the pack, giving them a homeplace for the remainder of their days.

When not caring for horses and hounds, Natacha could be found immersed in the stories of fiction and fact that tantalized her curious mind. She was an avid reader and friends knew that a gift card at the local Merritt Book Shop was always welcome.

For the last decade of her life, Natacha was plagued with severe heart ailments and other health problems. She persevered with good humor and courage until her body could no longer keep her soul and spirit within. Natacha died in Vassar Hospital, with her siblings beside her, on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

A private burial service for the family was held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lithgow, Millbrook, NY, on June 24th, 2026.

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Marilyn Josephine Kay

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MILLERTON — Marilyn Josephine Kay (Masterson), 93, whose life was characterized by a quiet strength, graceful and cheerful presence, enduring athleticism and an abiding community spirit, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A long-time resident of Millerton, New York with her late husband and local veterinarian Kent Kay, DVM, Marilyn spent her final years surrounded by the love and care of her Minnesota family.

Born Feb.19, 1933, in New York City, Marilyn was the youngest of four daughters. Raised by a single mother, Marilyn learned early on the values of independence and determination—traits that would define her entire life. She excelled academically and athletically, attending Hunter College and channeling her passion for movement into work as a physical education teacher.

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Jeremiah graduated from Lewis Mills High School in Burlington. He worked for several local landscapers in the Northwest Corner including Leno’s Lawn Service, Green Acres Landscaping and most recently Paul Kaminski Landscape Management in Harwinton. Jeremiah was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his two sons, Hayden and Finn Larsen, of East Canaan, CT and extended family. He and his ex-wife Jessica Strattman continued to work closely to provide the best for Hayden and Finn. Jeremiah also was known for his love of cutting grass.

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Donald Harry Duncan

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Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2026 from 11am to 12pm at South Amenia Presbyterian Church, 229 South Amenia Road, Wassaic, NY 12592. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at South Amenia Presbyterian Church. Reverend Zora Cheatham will officiate. A communal reception in Don’s honor will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall next door to the church. Burial at Irondale Cemetery will take place in the future. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Don’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

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Fallen tree downs power lines, blocks Route 112

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Eversource crews work to repair damaged power lines after a tree fell near onto Route 112 just north of the Interlaken Inn on Monday, June 22.

Photo by Nathan Miller

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