Nicholas Warner McClelland

CORNWALL — Nicholas Warner McClelland, 78, died peacefully in hospice care on Feb. 25, 2024, surrounded by his family. Nick was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 1945, to the late Mary (Sharpless) McClelland and David C. McClelland. Nick was a graduate of the Cambridge School of Weston and Boston University.

After spending his formative years in Middletown Connecticut, Nick moved to Cambridge Massachusetts with his family. He spent many summers in Cornwall, later living in the greater Boston area and ultimately moving to Marblehead, Massachusetts, where he resided until his death.

A visionary in his field, Nick established AV Design Associates, a company specializing in designing innovative multimedia installations and exhibits. His creative endeavors extended as far as Venezuela, where many of his creations found their place.

He also worked at various audio-visual companies in the Boston area which involved AV installations at Harvard, Boston University and other large institutions.

Beyond his professional achievements, Nick found joy in traveling with his family, cherishing his adventures and nurturing a passion for competing in the annual “Opera House Cup” sailboat race in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Nick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine Zerbo McClelland, his son Brandon and wife Bo, his siblings; Duncan, and wife Alexandra, Sarah and husband Mike McMullen, Jabez and wife Cathy, sisters Katie, Mira and husband Alex, Usha and husband Nick. Also, he is survived by his step-mother, Marian, and her husband Tom, as well as many nieces and nephews.

