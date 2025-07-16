Niels Pedersen Sr.

SHARON­ — Niels (Pete) Pedersen Sr. of Sharon,passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025, at the age of 94.

Born in Sharon, he possessed the ability to talk with anyone and make them feel at home.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend known for his storytelling and truck driving. In 1960 he and his brothers started the Pedersen Bros. Bus Company. He later left Pedersen Bros. to drive his tractor trailer truck hauling large farm equipment.

His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family, especially at Sunday night dinners and enjoying his wife’s cooking. He also enjoyed driving his Peterbilt across the country and loved when his wife was able to accompany him.

He is survived and missed by his two sons; Niels (Peter) Pedersen, Jr and wife Lori of Sharon, Dennis Pedersen and wife Bonnie of Winchester and his daughter Deborah Pedersen of Winsted. He will forever be remembered by his granddaughters; Hollie Boyuk and husband Michael, Sarah White and husband Michael; five great-grandsons, Dylan and wife Ashley, Brandon, Caleb, Christopher and Jacob and numerous other family members who will forever cherish his memory.

Pete is now reunited with his wife of almost 75 years, Marion Pedersen, and his four siblings Hans, Edward, Anna and Betty.

Calling hours will be held on Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St., Sharon, CT. Burial will be private.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

