Norfolk celebrates Earth Day

Norfolk prides itself for being known as “The Icebox of Connecticut.” It also boasts some of the densest wilderness in the state with several species of animals and plants unique to the area.

The tiny town shows its deep appreciation for nature annually with The Norfolk Earth Forum, which takes place this year April 25 to 27. This year, the forum is called “Our Glorious Northwest Corner: Celebrating the Connectedness of All,” with events centered on biodiversity, conservation, and our shared relationship with the natural world.

“The Norfolk Earth Forum brings together experts, artists, and community members to address the critical biodiversity challenges facing our region and to celebrate our profound interconnectedness with all living beings,” said Erick Olsen, Pastor at Norfolk Church of Christ Congregational, which founded the first forum in 2024.

On display at The HUB until April 30, “Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis At Home,” is a unique exhibit on loan from the Salisbury Association that highlights local endangered species and showcases an educational poster created by the Norfolk Land Trust.

On Friday, April 25, Tim Abbott, Conservation Director of the Housatonic Valley Association, will discuss the national significance of local conservation efforts.

Provided

A screening of “A Road Not Taken,” a fascinating documentary on Jimmy Carter’s solar energy initiatives, will be shown at the Norfolk Library, followed by a Q&A session with Norfolk resident Tom Strumolo, who helped install 32 solar hot water panels on the roof of the White House.

On Saturday, April 26, the “Books & Boots” nature walk, inspired by Peter Wohlleben’s book “The Hidden Life of Trees,” will be led by Bina Thomson and Hartley Mead.

Later on Saturday, Dr. Mike Zarfos, executive director of Great Mountain Forest, will lead a walk through spring wildflower blooms. Finally, Craig Repasz from Lights Out Connecticut will shed light on the critical Connecticut Bird Atlas project and the urgent need for bird conservation.

On Sunday, April 27, families can enjoy a children’s craft workshop and learn to create toad houses, followed by an educational program on reptiles and amphibians with the Roaring Brook Nature Center.

The weekend concludes on a magical note with Paul Winter’ breathtaking concert, “This Glorious Earth,” at the Church of Christ. Winter is well known for blending music with sounds of nature, and his performances celebrate the beauty of life on Earth. Keetu Winter from Wellspring Commons will introduce the concert and speak on the concept of bioregionalism.

Visit www.norfolkhub.org/norfolk-earth-forum for more information and registration details.