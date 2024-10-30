North Canaan brings aid to storm-torn south

Supplies for the south was collected at North Canaan Town Hall. More than 500 individuals and businesses contributed to the cause.

NORTH CANAAN — On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20, First Selectman Brian Ohler, North Canaan resident Ron Carpenter and Carpenter’s dog Remi set off from Town Hall in a truck and trailer packed with several thousand pounds of supplies destined for the mountains of western North Carolina to aid in the relief effort for Hurricane Helene.

The contents of the truck and trailer were donated by “over 500 individuals, families and businesses” from the Northwest Corner over the course of a relief drive on Sunday at Town Hall, another at North Canaan’s Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, and earlier contributions. The truck and trailer were provided by Richie and Chris Crane.

A Dollar General in North Carolina acts as a staging ground for rescue vehicles. Provided

Supplies of all types made the journey south, comprised of “the basic necessities to live,” in Ohler’s words. Cold weather clothing and equipment were especially vital with winter approaching.

“It was really heartwarming to see such support,” Ohler said. This generosity “is something that the Northwest Corner has always been known for,” he added. “Whether it’s North Canaan or North Carolina, we’re always here to help.”

Ohler, a veteran of war, first responder and emergency management professional, said he knew where the supplies needed to go to avoid being trapped in a large collection point. The team’s goal was to get supplies directly into the hands of civilians.

The trailer was filled with supplies that had been donated by the people of the Northwest Corner. Provided

With washed out bridges and roads leaving people no way to get to larger relief distribution points, Ohler said getting supplies straight to residents was paramount.

Ohler had been deployed with the Army to New Orleans to aid in the relief effort for Hurricane Katrina, but he said the destruction in North Carolina was “just so much more obvious.” The devastation was “simply unfathomable,” he said in a statement on the Town of North Canaan Facebook page.

Supplies were delivered to residents of North Carolina.Provided

Despite the monumental task of rebuilding, Ohler said residents in these ravaged towns would take the time to stop what they were doing and extend their thanks. “The towns that we were in will always be connected to the Northwest Corner of Connecticut,” he said, adding that he hopes to continue relations and relief efforts in the future.

In North Carolina alone, Hurricane Helene has likely caused at least $53 billion in damages and recovery needs and claimed 96 lives at the latest count, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

Norfolk painter Sam Guindon.

Jennifer Almquist

Painter Sam Guindon is an earnest young man who paints light with the skill of John Singer Sargent. Guindon’s attention to technique harks back to an earlier time when artists studied under a master, learned anatomy, perspective, how to make their own pigment, and closely observed the work of great artists. Guindon has studied oil painting since he was nineteen. In a recent show of his paintings in his hometown of Norfolk, Connecticut, Guindon sold 40 of the 42 paintings he exhibited.

Guindon’s sketchbooks are windows into his creative mind and a well-traveled life, packed with vignettes, ink drawings, observations and thoughts written in the margins. His subjects range from sketches done in gouache at the National Gallery, to ink drawings of vine-covered trees in Costa Rica, to the interior of an airplane drawn with the perspective of a fisheye lens, to colorful bottles of hot sauce. Currently Guindon is teaching art at the Compass Atelier in Maryland.

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photographs from Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Berkshire School.

Provided

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

