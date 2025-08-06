North Canaan Old Railroad Days 2025

Thursday, August 7

Community Picnic

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Friday, August 8

New England Accordion Connection

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Story Hour & Free Kid Concert

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Douglas Library | 108 Main St.


CRHA Train Museum

6 to 9 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Night Market

6 to 9 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Saturday, August 9

CRHA Train Museum

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


New England Accordion Connection

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


YMCA Railroad Days Run

10 a.m.

Bunny McGuire Park


Trains & more

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Behind Canaan Union Depot


CT Model A Restorers Club

11 a.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Walking Tour

11 a.m.

Canaan History Center | 115 W. Main St.


Bed Race

6 to 7 p.m.

Pease St.


Sunday, August 10

Buffet Breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corp. | 15 E. Main St.


New England Accordion Connection

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


CRHA Train Museum

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canaan Union Depot


Free movie: Madagascar 3

2 p.m.
Colonial Theatre | 27 Railroad St.


Walking Tour

2 p.m.

Canaan History Center | 115 W. Main St.

Latest News

Phonetics meets folklore in the Ice Box of Connecticut

Phonetics meets folklore in the Ice Box of Connecticut

Berkshire Country Store sells shirts with an image of a fork to indicate the most popular pronunciation.

David Carley

NORFOLK — Where names twist, curiosity roots.

There are several ways to pronounce the Town of Norfolk’s name: Nor-folk, Nor-fuk, Nor-fork and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Street Fair celebration echoes spirit of service

Street Fair celebration echoes spirit of service

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) talks with Anne Childs in the nonprofit organization tent at The Lakeville Journal Street Fair Saturday, Aug. 2. Childs was representing Great Mountain Forest at the event on Academy Street in Salisbury.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The Lakeville Journal Street Fair took place on a blocked-off Academy Street Saturday, as families brought children to get their faces painted, receive a custom-tied balloon, a toy duck and/or octopus, and sing along with Danny Tieger.

Meandering down Academy Street attendees encountered the sibling team of Izzy and Charlie Wolff, who were selling bracelets they made themselves for $10 apiece to benefit Camp Jabberwocky, a camp for persons with disabilities in Martha’s Vineyard.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Legal Notices - August 7, 2025

Legal Notices - August 7, 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - August 7, 2025

Classifieds - August 7, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

Keep ReadingShow less