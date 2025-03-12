Northwest Community Bank completes rebrand with new logo

On Monday, March 10, 2025, all branches of Collinsville Bank and Litchfield Bancorp were given a new logo as part of a rebrand with Northwest Community Bank. The new logo will be used on the websites, branch signage and all bank materials.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Jorge L. Perez, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Banking, approved the merger of three historic area banks; Litchfield Bancorp, founded in 1850 as the Litchfield Savings Society; Collinsville Bank, founded as the Collinsville Savings Society in 1853; and Northwest Community Bank, originally founded as the Winsted Savings Bank in 1860.

Maura Malo became CEO of Northwest Community Bank, based in Winsted on Sept. 1, 2023, following 30 years of senior level experience in banking. She is the first woman to head up the company since it was founded in 1860.

CEO Malo explained the current decision to create the new brand:

“Our Northwest Community Bank logo is over 25 years old. In looking to refresh the brand, we took the opportunity to evaluate not only our brand, but also the brands of our two divisions — Litchfield Bancorp and Collinsville Bank. As a result, we are folding all three brands into one new corporate identity for our whole network. The time is right. As one unified brand, customers will still experience the same services, branches and friendly staff they have come to know.”

A letter sent on March 10, 2025, to all bank customers assured them that these changes to the logo and the brand will not impact the terms of their accounts wherever they do business — Collinsville Bank, Litchfield Bancorp, or Northwest Community Bank. Account numbers, usernames and passwords stay the same. Debit cards and checks remain active, customers can still use their existing checks, their direct deposits will continue to be processed, and their accounts will still be protected by the FDIC.

