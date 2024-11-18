Frontier vows to build out broadband in the Northwest Corner

Latest News
Thomas Francis Cahill
MILLERTON — Thomas Francis Cahill, Jr., 79, a twenty-five year resident of Millerton, formerly of Carmel, New York, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Mr. Cahill was a retired audio engineer having worked for a number of well-known recording studios and professional audio facilities throughout his long career in the music industry.
Born Sept. 30, 1945, in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Thomas F., Sr., and Virginia (McQueston) Cahill. Following his graduation from high school, he attended Bronx Community College where he received an A.A.S in Electrical Engineering. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life, Sarah Bellantoni. Mrs. Cahill survives in Millerton. Tom was a passionate record collector and loved listening to music; he was also an avid Lionel model train enthusiast in his spare time. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sarah, Tom is survived by two daughters; Caryn Krause and her husband Robert of Millerton and Cristine Tripi and her husband Bernard of Pleasant Valley, New York; four grandchildren, Samantha and Madeline Tripi and Caitlin and William Krause; his brother, Michael Cahill, and his wife, Irene; his brother-in-law Daniel Colucci; his sister-in-law, Debbie Slattery, and her husband Jim; and his brother-in-law John Bellantoni as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was also predeceased by his sister, Virginia Colucci, his niece, Elizabeth Colucci and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and John A. Bellantoni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Lavelle Road, Amenia, New York. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the following organizations, The Parkinson’s Foundation, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Carmen Patricia Petty
DOVER PLAINS — Carmen Patricia Petty, 63, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Carmen was a beloved school bus driver for nearly two decades, finishing her career with First Student Transportation in Millbrook, New York.
Her dedication and professionalism, along with an excellent safety record while driving, allowed her the opportunity to transport children with very special needs everyday throughout her career. Her “kids” loved her and she loved each and every one of them.
She remained at First Student until her health declined and she no longer felt safe to drive. She reluctantly retired in 2022.
Born March 18, 1961 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Mansel A. and Janet Bailey, Jr. of Dover Plains.She was a 1978 graduate of Dover Jr. and Sr. High School in Dover Plains and Richards Beauty School in Poughkeepsie, New York where she received her New York state license to practice as a beautician. On July 21, 1979 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Lance Corp. Bruce Edward Petty, USMC. Bruce survives at home in Dover Plains. Carmen joined the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary on Oct. 3, 1978. She served as the organization’s secretary in 1992 and again from 2007 through 2008. She was elected president of the auxiliary in 1993 and remained through 1997. She then became vice-president of the auxiliary in 1998. She was a lifetime member at the time of her passing. Carmen always enjoyed the comradery at the firehouse and always was there to support her husband Bruce when he served as District Fire Chief. Carmen also enjoyed gardening every season, the years she spent at the Cabin with family and friends, never missing a lunch out with co-workers, hosting family gatherings and taking in a wayward stray. Her most favorite moments were bossing people around, a great argument on any subject and stealing the skin off the Thanksgiving turkey. Her greatest love was spending time with her beloved grandsons, Colton and Jacoby. “Moomie” spoiled them rotten and loved them beyond measure. Carm, “Our world became a much quieter place when you left and our family will never be the same without you in it. We love you and we miss so much.” “Cheers to you !!”
Carmen is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughter Robin M. Conklin and her husband Scott D. Conklin of Dover Plains; her son, Bruce E. Petty, Jr. and his wife Megan of Dover Plains; her grandsons, Colton D. Conklin and Jacoby F. Petty of Dover Plains, her step grandson, Tyler J. Conklin and his wife Rachel of Highland, New York; her sister-in-law Robin M. Saiken and her husband Jack of Poway, California; her sisters, Melissa Smith and her husband Randy of Millerton, New York, Lucy Ackermanand Valerie Logiudice; her brothers, Mansel Bailey III, Timothy Bailey, Mark Bailey and Joseph Bender and many, many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Reese Madison Tate, her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law Yvonne S. and Frank E. “Buzz” Petty of Dover Plains, her sister, Elin Liverani and two brothers, David Bailey and Roma “Steve” Bailey.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. The J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary will honor Past President Petty at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A reception in Carmen’s memory will follow at the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to the J. H. Ketcham Hose Co., P.O. Box 706, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or plant a tree in Carmen’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Searching for Bigfoot
A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.
Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.
Familant said he began his Sasquatch hunting career basically on a whim. In 2011 he bought tickets to join fans on a Bigfoot research expedition at Torreya State Park in the Florida Panhandle, put on by the crew behind Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot.”
That first trip was life changing for Familant. He and his friend Jimmy had set up their encampment away from the other guests on the trip, both to reduce the chances of bothering the other campers with late-night fireside chatter and to improve their chances of encountering the elusive Bigfoot. The woods were quiet until the last night of the trip. Early in the morning, as Familant and Jimmy were relaxing by the fire, they began hearing knocks on trees surrounding the tent. Frightened, Familant retreated to the car to avoid any wildlife that might want to hurt him. Undeterred, Jimmy coaxed him back to the campfire to experience the strange encounter. Shortly after returning, Familant said a series of fist-sized rocks flew through the trees and landed on the ground with solid thuds around their camp. Familant’s friend then picked up one of the fist-sized rocks, and in an attempt to communicate with whatever might be throwing them, threw it back. “I knew it wasn’t a person,” Familant said. “Because at that exact moment a 15 pound, laptop-sized boulder came crashing down and lands just five feet from us.”
Familant said during his talk that getting friends and families outside is his biggest inspiration.Nathan Miller
That night in the woods convinced Familant of the existence of Bigfoot, and he has been producing his show ever since. “I would still be sitting in an ambulance on the street corners of Tampa if that rock hadn’t been thrown at me,” Familant said.
Now, producing “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” is Familant’s full-time job. He spends over a hundred nights camping ever year, collecting footprint casts, video and audio in his search for evidence of Bigfoot. Familant’s travels have taken him across the Eastern U.S. into nearly every state east of Ohio.
Familant’s mission in producing the show and touring the country for presentations is to “entice friends and families to get off the couch and into nature, to see something you wouldn’t normally see.”
“Growing up I was happiest in front of the TV playing a video game,” Familant said. But now, he spends most nights in a tent or on the road, hiking or on his way to the next hike to find Bigfoot in the Appalachian wilderness. Whether or not Bigfoot really exists, Familant said what’s important is discovery, curiosity and getting outside.
“Life with the possibility of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster,” Familant said, “is a hell of a lot better than life without it.”
Transforming collective healing
Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.
“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.
Churt’s own journey into grief work has been shaped by personal experience, including moving from Germany to the United States at a young age. “Grief has kind of been a lifelong companion to me in lots of different forms,” she explained. This early experience introduced her to the nuanced ways grief can manifest. The pandemic deepened her commitment, highlighting the urgent need for collective grief spaces. Then, her time at the Upaya Zen Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her exploration of the concept of “hospicing modernity” (a thought-provoking guide to facing global pandemics, climate change, and other modern crises as outlined in the book by Vanessa Machada de Oliveira), influenced her to embrace a model of grief work centered around presence, not answers. Her new company, The Grievery, was born.
The Grievery is a communal approach to grief, primarily a virtual space where people can navigate sorrow collectively rather than bearing the burden in isolation. Her philosophy and methods represent a rethinking of this work, aiming to transform individual pain into shared healing. “As a death doula or grief worker, I don’t interject solutions, I don’t interject a potential outcome. The idea is for a community to get there together,” said Churt. “Whether you’re experiencing the loss or you’re in the process of dying, the reality is we don’t do any of it alone. We can’t do it alone.”
The Grievery is mostly virtual to accommodate people’s busy schedules and minimize financial barriers, but there’s also a deeper purpose behind this very intentional choice. Churt spent years holding space at Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, among other locations, and shared that “part of the idea behind The Grievery is that we want to remove the sense of someone else having mastery over another person’s experience. That’s very common in traditional therapy sessions, which is really the only other place that people can have time to tend to their grief.” Churt went on to describe a possible power imbalance in those traditional settings where “it’s also more within a setting that tends to pathologize grief, where there’s an intended goal or an objective to help a person get over something.” At The Grievery, there is a set of community guidelines that are reviewed at the beginning of every session— there’s no fixing, there’s no saving, there’s no implied approach to advice giving. “Most often, the way in which people respond is either with a hand on heart or a ‘thank you for sharing,’ and then they go into sharing their own personal experience,” said Churt.
In addition to communal gatherings, The Grievery also offers a specialized program called “The Grievery at Work,” which provides grief support within professional environments. Recognizing the complex, often unacknowledged grief many healthcare workers face, Churt’s team helps integrate grief literacy into workplaces, particularly in healthcare settings where grief training is often absent.
Upcoming offerings include an eight-week workshop exploring the “Gates of Grief,” a framework inspired by Francis Weller’s book, “The Wild Edge of Sorrow.” With five established gates—everything we love we will lose; the places that have not known love; the sorrows of the world; what we expected and did not receive; and ancestral grief—Churt adds a sixth gate, exploring the harms individuals and society have caused, inspired by the work of Rachael Rice.
Through The Grievery, Rebecca Churt not only offers solace to those grieving but is also actively contributing to reimagining grief care itself. Her mission is to build a future where grieving together is normalized, where grief itself becomes a gateway to belonging, wholeness, and communal strength.
For more information, visit https://thegrievery.com