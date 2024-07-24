COREA, Maine — John Addison Berkey III, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, raised in Lake Forest, Illinois, and chose to spend his retirement years in Corea, Maine, died May 6 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.



Although many obituaries refer to a peaceful passing, Berkey, according to his widow, Lori Berkey, left this world “kicking and screaming. He didn’t want to go.”



That same zest for living was evident throughout his lifetime. After college he entered the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and was discharged honorably five years later with the rank of sergeant.



Berkey published art books in Wilmot, New Hampshire, under the name, “Addison House.” And, although he was not trained as an architect or interior designer, he was commissioned to design 32 homes, mostly in the Millbrook, New York, area. He also was hired to design and furnish the interiors.



He then took a weary apartment house he owned in Hudson Valley, New York, and transformed it in six months into Bullis Hall Accommodations, which contained five suites. Relais & Chateaux soon came knocking at the door of the Bangall, New York, property and added it to their collection of the most exclusive hotels and restaurants in the world.



Nine years later, Addison and Lori moved to their beloved home overlooking Corea Harbor. It was a serendipitous find. Addison was familiar with the area, saw the house, noticed a cardboard sign turned over facing the ground, and discovered it was for sale.

The couple gutted the home and turned it into something elegant yet homey with heart-stopping views of the busy fishing harbor. Their neighbors, fishermen and community members, became fast friends.



In retirement, Berkey became very skilled at gardening and cooking – a dinner party invitation was highly sought after — and was often seen bicycling around the Schoodic Peninsula, a pursuit he continued until just a few years before he passed.



He cherished his wife, his family, his friends, and his cat, the late Walter. He often said his favorite pastime was sitting on the deck overlooking the harbor with a martini in hand.



Berkey was the son of the late John Addison Berkey II and Martha Rachel Fleming. He leaves a son, John Addison Berkey IV (Larson Campbell), of Charlotte, Vermont, and, a daughter, Perrin Berkey, of Millbrook, New York; three surviving brothers, Thomas Berkey (Michelene) of Colorado, Charles Berkey of Colorado and Maine, and David Berkey (Lucinda) of Washington state, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patti and Mark Kaiser of Hyde Park, New York. He was predeceased by a brother, DeGraff Berkey (Debra), of Arizona. He also leaves two granddaughters, Kitter and Piper Martin, and two grandsons, Hartley and Henry Berkey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be no memorial service. His remains will be buried in Corea Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Schoodic Food Pantry, P.O. Box 173, Corea, ME 04624, and/or Pals, 7110 Republic Airport St., No. 202, Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735.