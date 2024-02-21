Open Border

Nancy Lynne Briggs

MILLERTON — Nancy Lynne Briggs, 69, of Millerton, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, at her home in Millerton with family, including cats, next to a hot woodstove.

Born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, Nancy was the daughter of the late Vincent and Cora (Tobin) Hynes.

Alex L. Taylor III

LAKEVILLE — Alex L. Taylor III, a longtime reporter with Time and Fortune magazine who covered the auto industry with understated and unsurpassed flair for nearly three decades, died on Feb. 8, 2024, in Lakeville, where he lived. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Born on Jan. 1, 1945, Alex grew up in Old Greenwich, the oldest of five siblings.

Jack Nugent

MILLBROOK — Jack Nugent passed away quietly at the age of 90 at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2024. If you knew him even a little, you loved him. Intelligent, humorous, compassionate, talented, athletic and (sometimes) cantankerous – how could you not?!

Jack is survived by Maureen (his “Mo”), his wife of 56 ½ years and best friend.

Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant

SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.

The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

