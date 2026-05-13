Open Studios by Upstate Art Weekend invites visitors inside 240 workspaces

Art lovers will have an opportunity to step inside working artist’s studios across the region next weekend as Open Studios by Upstate Art Weekend returns Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual event invites the public into the creative spaces of 240 artists throughout the Hudson Valley and Catskills, offering an intimate look at artistic practices across disciplines while fostering direct connections between artists and visitors.

This year marks the first standalone edition of Open Studios. While the event previously took place alongside June’s Upstate Art Weekend festival, founder Helen Toomer said dedicating an entire weekend to studio visits allows the focus to remain fully on artists and the experience of encountering their work where it is made.

“While Open Studios previously took place alongside Upstate Art Weekend in June, dedicating an entire weekend to studios allows the focus to remain fully on the artists and the experience of visiting them in their creative spaces,” said Toomer. “We’re excited to welcome both returning and new participants this year.”

Founded in 2020, Upstate Art Weekend has grown into a major regional arts platform spotlighting artists, organizations and creative communities throughout the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

The self-guided, region-wide program transforms private studios into temporary public spaces for conversation, discovery and engagement with contemporary art.

Toomer said the shift creates a distinctly different experience from the larger June festival.

“One of the biggest differences from June is the pace and focus,” she said. “Open Studios offers a more intimate experience — giving visitors time to connect directly with artists, see where work is made, and engage more deeply with their practices.”

She added that the two events complement one another.

“Together, the two events create a meaningful balance: Open Studios in May centers the artists, while June’s Upstate Art Weekend gives participating artists the opportunity to explore the region’s museums, galleries and organizations themselves.”

This year’s Open Studios will kick off with the opening reception for “Earthen Plot,” a group exhibition curated by Toomer, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, at UAW headquarters in Kingston.

The exhibition features work by 37 artists selected from more than 200 Open Studios participants and explores artistic practices shaped by place — physically, spiritually and intuitively.

Through sculpture, painting, installation and ephemeral forms, “Earthen Plot” examines relationships between land, material and environment.

The exhibition will remain on view through June 29, with regular Saturday hours and extended hours during Open Studios weekend and Upstate Art Weekend, which takes place June 25-29.

Visitors can plan their Open Studios routes using UAW’s online interactive map and create customized itineraries to explore studios across the region.

“More than anything, we hope both weekends encourage people to discover the richness of the Hudson Valley’s creative community in a personal and memorable way,” Toomer said.

More information is available at upstateartweekend.org.