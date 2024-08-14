Our Home, Our Future

In front, Maria, Yaritza and Saul Vega with Nancy and Neil Humphreys.

Mary Close Oppenheimer
Voices from our Salisbury community about the housing we need for a healthy, economically vibrant future

We all love inspiring stories. Here are two about some wonderful neighbors.

In 1979 Nancy and Neil Humphreys bought a beautiful, historic apartment building in Lakeville wanting to preserve it. Each apartment has a garage and is spacious with a marble fireplace from when it was an elegant home. Nancy says, “We never thought of it as a money maker. It was filled then with local hard-working people and we deliberately kept it that way. With the cost of oil and upkeep, we are probably losing money but it doesn’t matter. We have become friends with the tenants and so haven’t raised their rents in living memory.” Their current tenants include a handyman, a local worker, a real estate agent, a property care person, a senior woman, and the Vega family.

While a few local families rent residences below market rates, I don’t know of any who come close to the Humphreys’ generosity. Why are they doing this? Nancy says, “We feel good about helping people and have a source of pride in the building.”

The legacy of their desire to help people is wonderfully illustrated by the Vega family. Saul Vega immigrated from Mexico 30 years ago followed by his wife Maria 10 years later. They originally lived in a one-room apartment on a farm in Millbrook. Over the years both have become citizens and have worked unbelievably hard to provide a better life for their children.

Saul now has his own home improvement business with two employees. Maria continues to work as a housekeeper. During COVID their rental home became unavailable and a mutual friend reached out to the Humphreys to see if they might help. Fortunately a 3 bedroom, 3 bath apartment had just become available.

Yaritza graduated as valedictorian of the class of 2024 at HVRHS, was awarded the $100,000 Margaret Derwin Scholarship through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and was accepted early decision by Middlebury College.

Now, for an apartment that is nicer than their previous residence, the Vegas’ rent is half of what they had been paying.

The Humphreys love seeing how the family has made friends with the other tenants who enjoy parties and social activities together. It’s clear how much joy the whole situation brings them.

Their daughter Yaritza’s story is just as inspiring. Thanks to a home in Lakeville she was able to attend Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She graduated as valedictorian of the class of 2024, was awarded the $100,000 Margaret Derwin Scholarship through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and was accepted early decision by Middlebury College, one of the most highly regarded liberal arts colleges in the United States.

She credits her success to the support of her family and “every single teacher at Housatonic Valley”. History teacher Peter Vermilyea says of Yaritza, “She has a quiet listening side, did well on tests, and did an outstanding art project. I’ve never seen anything like it... Holy cow this kid has talent! She has natural artistic ability, is a very good writer, and works and works and works at it, a trait I value. She has a role model in her parents who also work really hard. Every successful step she’s taken has been earned.”

We are lucky to have the Humphreys and Vega families as part of our community and can all rejoice in the bright future that lies ahead for Yaritza.

