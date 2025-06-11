Pastries and pages

Some of Gabriella Rosa’s favorite cookbooks.

Gabriella Rosa
what are you reading?

‘What Are You Reading?” explores the lives of our local community through the books they love. In this edition, we meet Gabriella Rios, a pastry chef whose journey from high school baker to a.m. sous chef at White Hart Provisions is flavored by heritage, passion, and a deep respect for the culinary craft.

In her junior year of high school, Gabriella Rios discovered she had a knack for baking. “Holiday Collections” was one of the first cookbooks Rios spent time with, learning how to perfect brownies, cookies, and especially cupcakes.

For International Food Day at her high school, she made a classic French chocolate truffle. This memory marks the beginning of her decision to be a chef.

Rios applied to several culinary arts schools and attended the Art Institute of New York City where she majored in pastry arts.Upon graduation she worked at the Mayflower Inn, located in Washington, Connecticut, where she immersed herself in the unknown — artisanal breads, pies, quiches, etc.

Driven by the never-ending pursuit of knowledge, she applied to be a pastry chef at The White Hart Inn.

For her interview, she was asked to prepare three types of cookies and two plated desserts. Her chocolate chip cookies and brownies were such a hit that the recipes are still used at Provisions today.

Rios takes great pride in her team in the kitchen. She invests time in training each member, not only to ensure consistency in their work, but also so they may go home with the skills to cook for their loved ones.

Rios finds a deep satisfaction and pride in feeding the community with food that is of quality, with food and ingredients that she believes in.

Rios's newest project is developing and executing the menu for “Taco Tuesdays.” As a Mexican woman, she is proud to create and execute a menu that celebrates her roots. The goal is to represent her culture’s food and flavor with unwavering authenticity.

“I am doing taco night as a kind of ode to my history, and ode to my heritage.”

One of the many cookbooks that inspired Rios is “Norteña,” by Karla Zazueta. The author is from the northern region of Mexico, the same region Rios's family calls home. In these recipes Rios dances with the nostalgic memories of her childhood, recalling visits to her grandmother in Mexico who also cooked meals written down on a page from another woman with similar tastebuds.

This past Christmas, Rios's mother gave her a copy of “Holiday Collections.” She uses the recipes— with some minor tweaks— finding honor in upholding tradition.

Some of Rios's other favorite cookbooks include:

“Mosquito Supper Club,” by Melissa Martin

“Six Seasons,” by Joshua McFadden

“Kismet,” by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson

“Diasporican,” by Illyanna Maisonet

“Nopalito,” by Gonzalo Guzman and Stacy Adminano

“Mi Cocina,” by Rick Martinez

Provisions at the White Hart Inn is located at 15 Under Mountain Road. in Salisbury and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Olivia Geiger is an MFA student at Western Connecticut State Universiry and a lifelong resident of Lakeville.

