Patricia Benedict Blakey

CORNWALL— A woman of great faith has passed. Patricia, “Pat” Benedict Blakey of Cornwall, passed quietly at her home on March 12, 2026. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Blakey; their daughter, Karen B. Fisher; her sister, Nancy B. Lawrence; and her parents, Lester and Jean Benedict.

She is survived by her son David Blakey of Cornwall Bridge, daughter Lori B. Welles and her husband David G. Welles of West Cornwall, granddaughter Melissa Root and great-granddaughter Devyn Root ofTerryville, and niece, Pam B. Hart and husband Doug of Belencia, California.

Pat was born in 1934 and spent her life in Cornwall with her family in the community she loved. Pat graduated from HVRHS in 1952 and began working at Torrington Savings Bank as a teller and secretarial assistant. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Blakey. As a young couple, Pat and Jerry became members of the First Church of Christ, Cornwall, now UCC Cornwall, and quickly became active members in the church and community. Pat was a Sunday school teacher, superintendent, and then, for thirty years, the church secretary. As a young mom, Pat worked as an assistant and teacher at a private day care in Lakeville and then in the Special Education Dept. at Kent Center School.

From 1977 to 1997, Pat worked at Marvelwood School in Cornwall and Kent; she became the head librarian in 1987. Pat loved to be around books, kids, and young adults, and they knew she would listen with a compassionate ear or offer a shoulder to cry on. Pat felt it was important to expose Cornwall’s young adults to the world outside the town. Trips to the Cloisters in NYC became an annual outing. She helped create a youth group in the 70s and organized many get-togethers and events. Pat was one of the creators and organizers of the UCC’s Memorial Day Carnival.

She and Jerry would always volunteer for the famous Cornwall Rummage sale and ran the men’s department into her eighties. After the tornado of ‘89, Pat and Jerry opened their garage, and she organized meals for the workers and volunteers during the clean-up. If there was a need in the community, Pat wanted to fill it or figure out a way to get things done.

During the late 1970s, Pat and Jerry began the medical equipment loan program in Cornwall out of their house. The program continues to this day, now housed at the UCC in Cornwall. Fielding phone calls, getting directions, and then organizing inventory as the program grew, Pat made it happen. Pat, with Jerry, also volunteered for Operation Overflow in Torrington and spent many years volunteering at the Torrington soup kitchen.

In her free time, she traveled with Jerry, was an avid reader, loved flowers, and spending time with her family.

Pat received the Citizenship Award in Cornwall for community service. The UCC Living Waters Award, honoree of the HVRHS Alumni Hall of Honors, the Public Service award from the State of Connecticut, and many more recognitions and awards. She was a Girl Scout Leader, served on the Cornwall Library Building Committee, a member of the Cornwall Housing Corporation, and a member of the Cornwall School Board.

In Pat’s words, “We’re just a volunteering couple of fools!” She will be missed, but her good work will live on.

A Celebration of Life will be on April 18th at 2:00, at the UCC Bolton Hill Rd. Cornwall CT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, UCC CT, or to the Cornwall Food and Fuel fund.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

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