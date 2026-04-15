Robert E. Stapf Sr.

Robert E. Stapf Sr.

MILLERTON — Robert E. Stapf Sr. (Bobbo), a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at the age of 77, happily at home surrounded by lots and lots of love and with the best care ever.

Bob was born Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Peter and Dorothy (Fountain) Stapf. He began working at an early age, met his forever love, Sandy, in 7th grade and later graduated from Pine Plains Central School.

Following graduation, Bob and Sandy (Snyder) were married on Sept. 18, 1971. Bob soon began as a diesel mechanic, working at H.O. Penn and then Dutchess County Diesel for most of his career. He also loved every minute at Orvis Sandanona and all the other clubs where he worked with his dogs for over 50 years.

While Bob was happy outdoors hunting, snowmobiling and playing golf whenever he could and spending a lot of time customizing his 1949 Chevy Pickup, winning a lot of trophies at car shows all around, he was happiest spending time with family and friends. He could be found almost every morning having coffee with his buddies at Talk of the Town where he was “the mayor.”

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years and best nurse, Sandy, of Millerton, his four children; Michelle Cianfarani and her husband Vinnie, Robin Stapf and her husband Rob, Bobby Jr. and his wife Jean and Kristofer Stapf and his wife Lauren, his 7 grandchildren; Zachary, Adriana, Mackenzie, Addison, “Bobcat,” Audrey and Maddie and his 2 great grandchildren; Nevaeh and Leiana. Bob is also survived by his 3 sisters; Barbara Holdridge (Everett), Debbie Bryant (Terry) and Wendy Lind (George), his 2 brothers: Peter Stapf (Donna) and John Stapf (Jane) along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send our love and sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Vassar Brothers Medical Center along with the nurses from Hospice Care who always took such great care of Bob for us.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and offer condolences on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 7749 South Main Street, Pine Plains, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation to Hospice Care for continued support to those who need it most. For directions, share a favorite memory or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net

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