Patricia Dorothy Ensign Allen

KENT — Patricia Allen, 77, died on Jan. 6, 2024, in Hudson, Florida, after a brief struggle with lung cancer.

Trish was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, growing up in Ridgefield, New Jersey, a member of the first class to pass through the new Ridgefield High School. She graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, known for its Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, with a degree in elementary education.

Blessed with a lovely singing voice, she toured extensively with the college chorus. After graduation she taught elementary classes in North Bergen, New Jersey, until her marriage to Paul Dennis Allen, after which she lived in California, Texas and finally Minneapolis, until her husband’s recent death when she moved to Florida.

She was predeceased by their daughter, Sharon Denise Allen, and is survived by her son, Gary, his wife Dana, a grandson, Dylan, and an older sister, Georgianne Ensign Kent of Kent.