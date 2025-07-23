Peace Corps alumni recall ‘the toughest job you’ll ever love’
Photo by Ruth Epstein
KENT — Heeding the words of President John F. Kennedy when he urged citizens to ask what they could do for their country, five current residents joined the Peace Corps back in the 1960s and’70s.
On Wednesday, July 16, they spoke about their experiences at a session of “People and Places” co-sponsored by the Kent Senior Center and the Kent Historical Society. Moderator was Marge Smith of the historical society.
Established in 1961, the Peace Corps is an independent US government agency that sends American volunteers to serve in communities overseas, working on projects in areas such as education, health, and economic development. They work at building relationships, exchanging cultures and contributing to sustainable development. A key aspect is to promote world peace and foster friendship and understanding between Americans and people of other countries.
Each of the participants gave a glimpse into their time in the corps. Barbara Psarakis said in 1964, at age 24, she had been through college and “wanted to go overseas in the worst way. I’d never been out of the country.” Her first choice was Africa and she was fortunate to be sent to West Cameroon. She was assigned to teach four courses at a girls’ school and said, “I had a wonderful two years. The students were eager to learn.”
Living conditions were primitive, with electricity available only two hours a day. Kerosene was used for heat and there was cold running water. “The Peace Corps had a great influence on me. It was life changing. I got to take two long trips. I consider myself extremely lucky and was glad the Peace Corps was there when I wanted it.” She went on to be a social studies teacher and found that experience to be very helpful in her career.
Irene Coe had just graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1973, but there were no teaching jobs in Hartford. So, she turned to the Peace Corps and chose Central America with a goal of learning Spanish. She was sent to Honduras, and was immersed in speaking Spanish, which she said was tough.
Her position was to teach science, but they needed someone to go to a small town to teach beekeeping, carpentry and sewing. “I was selected,” she said, “But that didn’t last long. My abode was broken into, so they moved me back.” She then traveled around to many small towns teaching science, all the while speaking Spanish, in which she eventually became proficient.
When her stint was up, the Honduran Education Department asked her to stay another two years, which stretched into three. Then it was time to go home. “Within two weeks, I had a position teaching in Hartford because I could speak Spanish,” she said. She still returns to Honduras where she is very close to a family, who are like her own. She speaks lovingly of her “brothers” who have all done well.
“It was the best experience of my life,” Coe said emphatically.
The story of Barbara and Denis Curtiss was a bit different. They had been married for seven years in 1976, when he saw an ad for the Peace Corps that described it as “the toughest job you’ll ever love.” They signed up and had two weeks to prepare. Their home for the next two years was Figi. She said the training part was difficult and they had to pass a language test or be sent home.
They, too, had primitive living conditions, residing in a grass hut with no electricity or running water, “but we had the South Pacific out the door,” said Barbara Curtiss. At first, she was kept busy with the native women, but because men were essentially stripped of their duties, there wasn’t much for her husband to do. Eventually they were assigned teaching jobs at a high school on the main island (Figi had 300 islands), but she said boredom was a big problem. There were long periods with nothing to do.
They later moved to a place near an orphanage, where they were embraced by 57 children and kept very busy.
“The Peace Corps changed our lives hugely,” Barbara Curtiss said. When they completed their time there, they spent the next 20 years teaching at schools around the world.
Catherine Bachrach joined in 1965 immediately after college. “It seemed like the most exciting thing to do,” she said. Her assignment was Turkey. Her training focused quite a bit on the cultural aspects of going to a Muslim country. She was dropped off by herself in a small town on the eastern shore of the Black Sea, which was just across the street from the school in which she taught.
She interacted mostly with women and children and had to dress and act conservatively. Hazelnut shells were the source of heat, she had a squat toilet, and two-burner gas stove, but no refrigerator. She, too, did a lot of traveling during her stay. “Echoing the others, she said, “It was a great experience. I gained as much as everyone else did.”
During the comment period, when asked what the citizens of the countries thought about Peace Corps volunteers, Barbara Curtiss said “We taught them so much about Americans and they taught us so much. The Peace Corps was not imposed on countries. They asked for us.”
Asked if they thought they did good, all responded in the affirmative. Several said their students flourished because of their influence.
2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.
NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.
The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.
What was previously known as Railroad Days was separated this year into two parts: Canaan Summer Nights in July; and Old Railroad Days Aug. 7 to 10.
Katelin Lopes and Tessa Dekker beneath the fireworks on Saturday, July 19.Photo by Simon Markow
In addition to the carnival last week, the Douglas Library hosted a Roaring 20s cocktail party (see story on Page A9) and the St. Martin of Tours Parish Church of St. Joseph hosted a barbecue chicken dinner on the lawn.
A mix of antique and modern fire engines from Canaan, Lakeville, Norfolk, Sharon, Winsted, Falls Village, Cornwall, Salisbury, and other regional departments paraded down Main Street in the Saturday evening sun. The town welcomed them with waves and applause. Shortly behind the rescue engines were local sports champions, tractors, racecars, trucks and “Ted’s Comedy Wagon” with an endless supply of jokes.
After the sun went down, the crowd only got bigger. At around 9:30 p.m. the fireworks show began and everyone that was lined up for a ride or cotton candy turned to watch. The lucky few at the top of the Ferris wheel got the best view. The fireworks were a token of gratitude for the support of local businesses, vendors, the fire department and to parents carrying prize stuffed animals larger than the children that won them.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.
The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.
Trio of grants for NCLC
The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC) has received three significant grant awards to support the acquisition and permanent protection of three properties essential for public recreation and ecological resilience, totaling 5,425 acres. A $1.3 million grant through OSWA leads a trio of recent awards supporting land conservation in Connecticut. The other two grants, totaling $348,500, were awarded by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council’s Land Easement and Acquisition Program (LEAP).
According to NCLC, together, these grants underscore the strong and widespread commitment of public agencies, private organizations, and local communities to conserving natural and working agricultural lands.
Properties being protected include Surdan Mountain Preserve in Sharon, the Colebrook Reservoir Conservation Easement and the Strauss Morrisey Preserve Expansion in Sherman.
The properties provide critical habitat for rare, threatened and endangered species by safeguarding clean water sources, supporting natural wildlife corridors and offering new public access to nature.
With the $1.3M award from OSWA, the protection of the 108-acre Surdan Mountain parcel, which adjoins the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail corridor, will be accessible to all when the preserve opens to the public.
The property includes a dramatic scenic view stretching 20 miles to the summit of Bear Hill, the highest peak in Connecticut; to the peak of Mount Frissell in Massachusetts, and Mount Race in New York State.
The Colebrook Reservoir Conservation Easement was supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant award. The 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement on this parcel protects Connecticut’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir, which directly feeds the designated National Wild and Scenic Farmington River.
“We are incredibly grateful to all our partners for helping to make these acquisitions possible, especially during a time of funding uncertainty,” said NCLC Executive Director Catherine Rawson. “These acquisitions are a big win for our environment and communities.”
A pair of grants
in Cornwall
The Cornwall Conservation Trust earned two OSWA grants, one in the amount of $122,200 for its 41.78-acre Cobble Forest project, and a second, $195,000 grant for its 90-acre Furnace Brook Forest project.
The Cobble Forest property boasts a scenic ridgeline containing Heffers Brook, a high-quality cold-water stream that flows into Mill Brook, a tributary of the Housatonic River. The property rises 330 feet from Heffers Brook along its frontage, up to the rocky slopes of The Cobble. The purchase will create a 332-acre forest lock including Cornwall Conservation Trust’s Day Preserve, Walker Preserve and the Housatonic State Forest.
Furnace Brook is a forested ridgeline parcel on the slopes of Dean Hill, across the road from Wyantenock State Forest. It links to the conservation trust’s Furnace Brook Preserve, a 2018 OSWA grant. The Housatonic Heritage Area’s Hou-Bike trail and Housatonic Covered Bridge trail pass along the property frontage.
Shelley Harms, executive director of Cornwall Conservation Trust, noted that the state’s open space grant program makes it possible for local land trusts to purchase important conservation lands and for landowners to achieve their conservation goals.
“We are so lucky. We live in this beautiful area, and we have a state that invests in protecting our precious forests and streams and wildlife,” said Harms. “With the help of these two state grants, Cornwall Conservation Trust is buying two properties upstream from the Housatonic River within a loop formed by the Mohawk Trail and the Appalachian Trail, part of a gorgeous scenic area and connected to other preserved land.
“People can admire those forested ridges from many points in Cornwall,” she noted, “and when the hiking trails are created, people can immerse themselves in nature and hike up to overlooks where they can enjoy the whole panorama.”
Protecting Kent’s
agricultural history
The Kent Land Trust received a $422,500 OSWA grant for its 62.2-acre Halsted Lovig Property project on Camp Flat Road.
The property in southern Kent bordering New Milford is iconic to Kent’s agricultural past. For several decades it was a humus farm but has been vacant for the past quarter-century. The Kent Land Trust plans to create a recreational resource and protect its critical ecological functions.
The property is exceptional for recreation, nestled between two popular trail systems enabling trail connectivity along a roadway convenient to Kent’s Center on the main route of the Western New England Greenway ad Hou-Bike Walk Trails.
The property also contains diverse wetlands and spring-fed open pools, with data suggesting these habitats support at least seven avian species in great need of protection.
Grant targets Salisbury’s Miles Mountain
The Salisbury Association, Inc., received a $886,600 OSWA grant for its 163.59-acre Miles Mountain project. “Ours was one of the larger ones,” said John Landon, committee chair for the Salisbury Association Land Trust. “We felt pretty secure,” he said of the grant submission,” but it’s official now.”
The property on Weatogue Road is easterly of Tom’s Hill, a previous Salisbury Association OSWA-acquired property. It is subject to a 57-acre conservation easement held by Trustees of Reservations, so the DEEP OSWA conservation easement will encumber 163.59 acres, which surrounds the already preserved parcel on three sides.
An LLC comprising community members had formed to protect Miles Mountain from development until the land trust could raise enough funds to purchase the land from the LLC.
Landon said OSWA will fund up to 65% of the purchase price, and he is optimistic that a Federal Highlands Grant will cover most of the balance, “very similar to the Tom’s Hill scenario,” which was also protected from development by a conservation-minded group of community members which formed an LLC to protect that land.
“From large tracts of land to small pocket parks, this group of projects benefits a variety of communities across the state,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, who noted that since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $190 million in state funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation groups and water companies to assist in the protection of more than 48,000 acres of publicly accessible land.