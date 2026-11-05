Pet photo contest

Few things bring as much joy to a household as a pet. Whether they're our loyal companions, our biggest personalities or the ones who somehow manage to run the household, they have a way of making life a little more fun.
From dogs who greet us like we've been gone for years to cats who remind us who's really in charge, our pets bring plenty of character, comfort and a whole lot of love into our homes.
They're our walking buddies, couch companions, adventure partners and, of course, our favorite subjects to photograph.
We invited our community to introduce us to the pets who fill their lives with love. We're excited to share some of the adorable faces, funny personalities and furry friends that make our lives so special.
"Took" - Turkish Angora loved by Emily Peterson
Emily Peterson
Took, is a one-year-old Turkish Angora cat who lives in Falls Village. Fun fact: Took was named after the Hobbit Peregrin "Pippin" Took, from Lord of the Rings!
"Coop" - Dachshund loved by Karlee Mcghee
Karlee Mcghee
This is Coop, a cream/copper colored dachshund. He is a year old on October 11, and he lives in Sharon, CT. His favorite part about fall is chasing the leaves when they blow in the wind.
"Murray" - Clumber Spaniel loved by the Goldring Family
Daniel Goldring
This is Murray, a 5.5 year old Clumber Spaniel who is 60lbs of fun! He lives in Lakeville and can often be seen hiking Dark Hollow Road. Fun fact: he sits on the bench looking out the front window just to make sure we always come home. Works every time!
"Beni" - "Super Mutt" loved by Roxanne and Scott Bok
Roxanne Bok
Beignet “Beni” came to Roxanne and her husband, Scott, 2 years ago at 6 years of age. She is 8 different breeds, including “super mutt” - which is an actual category - but seems to identify as mostly terrier. She was originally rescued from a shelter in Louisiana, spent some time in foster with a FL veterinarian before coming to them. They had a rough first few months as she was fear-aggressive, especially regarding other dogs, but is still gaining confidence and trust. She is crazy for the woods and loves nothing better than digging for chipmunks in holes. They love her deeply and have learned the rich rewards of adopting. "Beni" lives in Salisbury, CT.
"Henry" - Jack Russell Terrier loved by Mimi Harson
Mimi Harson
This is Henry, nickname Barky Sparky. He is a 14.5 yr old, 14lb, Jack Russell Terrier and loves to hike Lions Head with his mom.
"Charlie" - Standard Poodle loved by Gwen Greene
Gwen Greene
Charlie is a Standard Poodle born on January 20, 2021. He's a charmer and loves having his photos taken.
"Bella" - Portuguese Water Dog loved by Megan Jensen Sher
Megan Jensen Sher
Bella is a Portuguese Water Dog who lives in Falls Village. She came to Megan as a rescue from Texas last year.
"Maisie" - Lab mix loved by Alexandra Missett
Alexandra Missett
Maisie is a lab mix from Millerton. Fun Fact: Maisie loves the snow, but hates the rain.
"Thorin" - Kerry Blue Terrier loved by Elizabeth Demetriades
Elizabeth Demetriades
Thorin is a Champion Kerry Blue Terrier who LOVES Twin Lakes where he practices for his Dock Diving Competitions! Fun Fact: Thorin has earned an AKC DJ Dock Junior Title!
"Ralphie" - English Cream Golden Retriever loved by Colleen Kopec
Colleen Kopec
Ralphie Kopec is a 3 year old English Cream Golden Retriever. He's described as the smartest Golden ever!
"Tiny" - Loved by Melissa Ferrick
Melissa Ferrick
Tiny is 5 years old and loves to be pet so much. She lives in Millerton, NY.
"Trixie" - German Short Haired Pointer loved by Andrew Lacasse
|Andrew Lacasse
Trixie is a 5 year old German short haired pointer. She lives in Millerton, New York. She's extremely vocal she has no problem expressing what’s on her mind. She loves going for rides in the truck no matter what we are doing from tractor supply runs to plowing snow in the winter.
"Charlie" - Goldendoodle loved by Czarinna Andres and Family
Czarinna Andres
Charlie, the Goldendoodle, reads the Lakeville Journal from his favorite spot in Harwinton!
"Roger" - Sphynx cat loved by D.H. Callahan
D.H. Callahan
Roger is a Sphynx cat that lives in Cornwall, CT.
"Susie Lucy Sharon Stone" - Loved by Melissa Ferrick
Melissa Ferrick
Susie Lucy Sharon Stone was a street cat and can be a bit clumsy but loves a window seat in the sun. She lives in Millerton.