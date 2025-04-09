Peter Andres Jensen
obituaries

Peter Andres Jensen

COPAKE — On March 31, 2025, Peter Andres Jensen, entered the heavenly gates to be with his longtime love, Mary Lou. He will always be loved and cherished by his family and three sons; Christian (Cathy), David (Alexis) and Kurt (Courtney) and many grand-children and great-grand children.

Peter grew up in the town of Copake, and was the son of Walter Christian Jensen and Lula (Langdon) Jensen, one of three sons (Thomas, predeceased, Eric) and protector of his only sister (Amy Lu, predeceased). He attended Roe Jan School, then his beloved University of Connecticut. While at UCONN he worked an internship at Glen Afton Farms in Ontario, Canada, where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou. They returned to Copake to shepard the family dairy farm “Toper-A Farms” and raise a family. The Jensen boys were nurtured and raised with the same work ethic and get it done attitude that Peter lived by. Always challenged, but never down. Later in life, Peter worked for J. Reiner and Sons and then Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut until his retirement.

Peter joined the Copake Fire Company #1, later in life, but was very active as Captain of the Fire Police and proudly served a term as Fire Commissioner for the Copake Fire District. Peter always enjoyed caring for his community and the “family atmosphere” of the firehouse.

During retirement, he enjoyed reading American history and watching UCONN girls basketball games “Go Huskies.” Peter and Mary Lou would travel throughout the Eastern United States and Canada seeing family and friends along the way. He was always enjoying the life that was given and took nothing for granted. Peter and Mary Lou always enjoyed the company of family and friends. He would recall his many adventures with his brothers and sister and from his farming days and showing dairy cows at fairs and at the black and white shows.

As we lay to rest our father, we have faith that he will be at peace and join his beloved wife, Mary Lou, forever more and to eternity.
Please join family and friends in remembering Peter on April 12, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 8063 Route 22, Copake, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Copake cemetery.

Donations may be made in Peter’s honor to the Copake Fire Company #1 or your favorite charity. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net

obituaries

