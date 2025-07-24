Playhouse brings beloved ‘Annie’ to the stage

The Sharon Playhouse’s production of “Annie” is set to open on July 26, and will run until Aug. 10. The classic family musical is being directed by Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, the same trio behind last year’s Playhouse production of “The Prom.” The cast brings familiar and new faces to the Olsen Theater, including cast members from the recent national tour of “Annie” which concluded in May of this year.

The story of “Annie” takes place in the 1930’s during the Great Depression and follows the bright eyed and optimistic orphan Annie as she lives with and wins the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Carl Andress expressed his deep appreciation and love for this show, having seen the original production when he was only six years old. He also expressed his excitement in working with the same creative team as last year’s “The Prom.”

Above, the full company of “Annie” at Sharon Playhouse. Photo by Aly Morrissey

“We really have a rhythm and a camaraderie, and we work together well. It’s a wonderful collaboration,” he said. This will be the first time that “Annie” has come to the Olsen Theater.

“What makes ‘Annie’ so unique is that it’s not only a heartwarming story for kids — it also carries a profound resonance for adults. Its humor and themes of hope, resilience, and the search for family speak to us all, regardless of age,” Andress wrote in a press release.

Andress also said the Playhouse was honored to work with William Berloni, a renowned animal trainer who trained the original Sandy in the first production of “Annie.” Berloni has assisted with animal behavior and training on many stage and television productions. “It’s really wonderful to get to work with him on this production, and see him honored for his work with rescues and animals,” Andress said.

The Playhouse’s season will follow “Annie” with “Sylvia,” a comedic and heartwarming play by A.R. Gurney opening Aug. 29. Tickets and info available at www.sharonplayhouse.org



