Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Litchfield warrant served

On Monday, June 17, Troop L was requested to assist Troop B in a warrant service at a residence on Cathole Road in Litchfield. Nathanial Dileo, 22, of Litchfield, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B for processing on charges of risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the second degree. Dileo posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Picked up on warrant

On Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Troop B received a call from an unknown party stating that Kayla Mathers, 41, of
Salisbury, was at an address in Salisbury. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with Mathers, who was processed on an active warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. Mathers was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Traffic stop charges

On Friday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was made by State Police on Town Street in Cornwall, and the owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Winsser, 28, of West Cornwall, was arrested and transported to Troop B on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and reckless driving. Winsser was released on $1,500 cash surety bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Lost control on curve

On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Wesley Lucas, 18, of Sherman, was westbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control in a curve in the roadway and struck an embankment. Lucas was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. The Ford was towed from the scene. Lucas received a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

crime

Latest News

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Athena sells 5 CT nursing homes

Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Chore Service in bloom

Chore Service in bloom
Alexander Wilburn

Chore Service, Inc. held its annual fundraising garden party at the home of Ann Goodbody in the Sharon hills on Saturday, June 22. The nonprofit shines as a lifeline for Litchfield County’s aging community, powered by dedicated volunteers who bring relief to elderly, disabled, or immobile residents. Whether it’s grocery shopping, household cleaning, snow plowing, or lawn care, these volunteers ensure that those they assist can live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. Left to right, Chet Krayewski, Peter Pileski, Chore Service Board Member Priscilla McCord and Marina Kotchoubey.

fundraiser

Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders

Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders

Fire Chief Matt Hansen led the FVVFD crew into the tent during the department’s 100th birthday gala.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a gala Saturday evening, June 22, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. It was part of the ongoing celebration of the department’s 100th anniversary.

The fire department used the same tent that didn’t get used on Friday, June 14 for the HVRHS graduation because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village fire department

Regional affordable housing need remains critical

Regional affordable housing need remains critical

Residents of Kugeman Village speak highly of the homes and state they would not be able to live in Cornwall if the units weren’t available.

Riley Klein

The Northwest Corner needs affordable housing. While each town has taken steps to address the issue, the need remains.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity (LCCHO), summed it up: “Overall, our communities, these towns just don’t have different housing options for different points in people’s lives. A vast majority of our housing stock was designed for families with children,” said Ayer. “For example, 90% of the housing stock in Salisbury is all one kind of housing: single family detached housing.”

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing