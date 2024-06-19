Torrington filmmakers receive international acclaim

Latest News
Diving into summer league
LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.
Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.
The Tri-State league of 12 teams includes many retired college athletes, some of whom went on to be drafted into the Major League. Bold high schoolers and current college players take part as well to stay active in the off-season.
The full nine-inning games are played with wooden bats at town parks and are free for spectators. On Saturday, June 15, the Amenia Monarchs matched up against the Tri-Town Trojans at Community Field in Litchfield.
The Trojans, featuring players from Northwest Connecticut, defeated the Monarchs in decisive fashion with a final score of 22-0.
Housatonic Valley Regional High School alum Willy Yahn played shortstop for the Trojans. Yahn previously played his college ball in Storrs for the UConn Huskies and went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.
Yahn showed what sets the pros apart with his quick and accurate fielding, precision hitting at the plate, and blazing speed around the bases. Pure hustle.
Fellow HVRHS alum Bobby Chatfield served as coach for the June 15 game and supported his squad from the dugout.
A third former Mountaineer was on the field for the game, but on the other side. Sam Foley suited up for the Amenia Monarchs and tried his hand at pitching late in the game. Foley’s teammates explained how to pick off a baserunner as the first-time pitcher warmed up.
For the schedule of upcoming league games, visit tristatebaseballct.com.
LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.
Eliana Lang and Sophia Francoline read a land acknowledgement, noting the Mohegan and Schaghticoke people inhabited the area before the first European settlers arrived.
Teagan O’Connell said that the Class of 2024 was always a “good group.” She said that’s because the group is inclusive and has received support from teachers and families. She also said her classmates have the “ability to find humor” in almost any situation.
Tess Churchill hearkened back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the class be split in two and saw the switch to remote learning.
“Now we are closing this very memorable chapter of our lives.”
Region One Superintendent (and former SCS principal) Lisa Carter, who is retiring this month, praised the students and said that soon “you will understand how much you have already done in your young lives.”
As the ceremony ended, the graduates set off confetti bombs and everybody cheered.
‘A momentous day’ at NCES
NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.
The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.
Along with the eighth graders, Principal Alicia Roy also marked the end of her final year at NCES.
“Class of 2024, you and I are both leaving North Canaan Elementary School,” said Roy, holding back tears. “I have so many happy memories. None of us knows what is to come next in life. But you can master it.”
Teachers presented awards to students for academic achievement in each subject. The students received their diplomas before sharing their perspective with the audience.
“Today is a momentous day,” said Federico Vargas Tobon. “As we stand on the cusp of high school, we look back on our journey through middle school with nostalgia, pride and excitement for the future.”
“If life were an equation, M would be our dreams. X, our determination. And B, our upcoming opportunities. Mx+B equals your infinite future, for our potential is limitless,” Grace Koller recited from her poem titled “Farewell to Yesterday, Embrace Tomorrow.”
The commencement concluded with the eighth-grade class’s performance of “Remember Me” from the film “Coco.”
They marched out in single file to enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria with friends and family.
CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.
Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.
Technical difficulty prevented a recording of the National Anthem from playing, but the crowd quickly filled in with an A capella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Principal Leanna McGuire spoke in gratitude of the eighth-grade class for helping through her first year at CCS.
“I ask myself all the time, ‘How did I get this lucky?’ And it’s really thanks to you all, you are my role models and leaders and you have set a high standard for our younger students,” said McGuire.
Students summarized their time at CCS with fond memories and expressed excitement for what is to come in high school.
Elise Lagle, who started at CCS in Kindergarten then moved to Hawaii before returning to Cornwall, said she is glad her journey came “full circle.”
“CCS has taught and given me more opportunities than anywhere else has,” she said. “The memories I made here are far too memorable to ever forget.”
“CCS is a great place to do the things you love, so let’s keep it that way for more people to come,” said Winter Cheney.
Each student received their diploma and moved their tassel from left to right. They were led by the class marshals out of the tent for the concluding cap toss.
Pizza from Pizzeria Marzano’s food truck was served as guests and grads celebrated the joyous occasion.