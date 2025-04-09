Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

Latest News
Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems
Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.
The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.
Northwell isn’t directly paying to buy the Nuvance Hospitals, per se, resulting in a technical purchase price of $0. Instead, the New York-based health system has agreed to invest $1 billion in Nuvance’s Connecticut and New York hospitals over the next five years, with annual reporting on the progress of those investments.
Those investments will go toward a number of capital projects and the implementation of a new electronic medical recordkeeping system, according to Boyd Jackson, director of legislation and regulation at OHS.
“No money is being transferred directly within the affiliation deal,” Jackson wrote in an emailed statement, explaining that, instead, “Northwell has made promises of capital investment.”
Nuvance Health has been struggling financially for some time, posting a $99 million deficit in fiscal year 2024, which executives chalked up to, among other factors, increasing costs and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Murphy, a physician and the chief executive officer of Nuvance Health, said the merger will help improve health care for the system’s patients.
“By joining forces with Northwell Health, we can strengthen and enhance our ability to meet the needs of patients across Connecticut and the Hudson Valley for generations to come,” Murphy said.
During a public hearing on the merger in November, Murphy said Nuvance’s financial challenges had reached a point where the system could no longer survive without the support of a parent company.
“Nuvance Health today finds itself at an inflection point, where continuing its current course threatens the long-term viability of our facilities and programs and the future of health care in Western Connecticut,” stated Murphy in pre-filed testimony for the November hearing. “We firmly believe the time has come to join a larger health system.”
The combined health system will have 28 hospitals, over 1,000 care sites and a network of 14,500 providers across New York and Connecticut, according to the statement from Nuvance.
The state’s approval hinges on certain conditions, laid out in an agreed settlement. These conditions include the $1 billion investment in Nuvance hospitals. The agreement also prohibits, for five years, any real estate sale-leaseback transactions, the type of deal that many critics say drained the resources from the Prospect Medical Holdings-owned Connecticut hospitals while enriching the health system’s private equity backers.
Northwell also reached an agreement in August with Attorney General William Tong to maintain labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital for the next five years.
Northwell Health is the largest private employer in New York state, according to the company’s website, and owns 21 hospitals and 900 ambulatory sites. The health system does not currently own any hospitals outside of New York.
Health care consolidation — the trend of big health systems buying up hospitals — has been shown to lead to cuts in critical services, as well as higher prices. But the proposed merger with Northwell received significant public support.
During a hearing in November, several people from the hospitals’ surrounding communities expressed hope that Northwell could help strengthen the Connecticut hospitals. Those testifying included many Nuvance employees, as well as members of Save Sharon Hospital, a community group that has fought against service cuts at Sharon Hospital.
During the same hearing, Mark Solazzo, the chief operating officer at Northwell Health, said that the company intends to address financial challenges at Nuvance by, among other tactics, increasing staff retention, reducing reliance on outsourced contractors and driving down costs through collective purchasing.
“We have never closed a hospital, and we don’t intend to,” Solazzo said.
Katy Golvala is CT Mirror’s health reporter. This story was originally published by the CT Mirror.
Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.
The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.
Buckley, who came from a family of 10 children, including his brother Sen. James Buckley and his sister Priscilla Buckley, who were familiar faces in Sharon during their lifetimes, was a well-known conservative writer and political commentator.
“He was a true intellectual,” Tanenhaus said during a recent phone interview. “He would even talk to his dogs in that way.”
Buckley’s name was synonymous with the conservative movement back in the middle of the last century. He was the founder of the National Review magazine in 1955 and host of the public affairs television program, “Firing Line” that ran from 1966 to 1999. The key aspect of Buckley’s conservatism was a push against the tide of liberalism, said Tanenhaus. “It was more a negative than positive movement. He lived as a conservative, being highly patriotic, family-oriented and practicing civility and order.”
Tanenhaus said Bill Buckley was the first political writer/thinker to understand political controversy was really cultural controversy. When he was waging a cultural war, the stakes were about such things as the communists winning and Jim Crow.”
Tanenhaus relates his subject’s relationship with a variety of individuals, including the explosive encounters he had with writer Gore Vidal. “There are indications he had a large capacity and never held a grudge. He didn’t disparage Vidal as a writer and didn’t say he was a bad person. Nowadays that approach is really uncommon.”
Buckley was always interested in other people’s lives, including such figures as Huey Newton of the Black Panthers and Jesse Jackson, of whom he was very fond.
Tanenhaus spends time in the book delving into Buckley’s personality, noting he could talk with anyone and was always interested in those he met. “He wanted to maintain friendships. He never wanted politics to supersede relationships. He was just such an exciting person to be with.”
What he couldn’t tolerate, said Tanenhaus, was being bored. He enjoyed being in the company of others and was a great listener; not so great a talker. He was a great publicist and promoter of ideas and arguments.
Often asked what Buckley would think of today’s political scene, Tanenhaus said he really couldn’t say, but he said he did have lots to say about Donald Trump back in the 1990s. “He might say different things now. He never did have him on ‘Firing Line.’” They had one friend in common; attorney Roy Cohn.
Tanenhaus revealed his political leanings do not mirror those of Buckley’s, but took on the project to see how the world thinks of him.
Janet Marlow’s pet sounds
Does your pet suffer from anxiety and stress? Musician, pet owner, and animal lover Janet Marlow may have sound solutions. With a background in classical music and a profound interest in the auditory world of animals, Marlow has dedicated her career to understanding how sound impacts emotional and physiological states in pets.
“I’ve always been deeply connected to music. It’s in my DNA as a fifth-generation musician. But it wasn’t until 1994, after moving from New York City to Connecticut, that I discovered how music could impact animals.” Marlow said, “I decided to live in Litchfield County because of the extraordinary beauty of nature that inspired so many compositions.” It was when Marlow adopted a black-and-white cat named Osborn that something remarkable happened. “Every time I played the guitar, Osborn would come to my side and relax. It was clear that the music was affecting him, and this sparked my curiosity,” she said. This sparked Marlow to start investigating how animals perceive sound and whether music could be used to improve their well-being.
Driven by these questions, Marlow began extensive research into animal hearing and their responses to sound. For three years, she immersed herself in veterinary medical literature and consulted with experts in animal hearing. By 1997, she had formulated the concept of species-specific music and learned that animals have different hearing ranges. Marlow then designed Pet Acoustics, music created specifically within the comfort ranges of dogs, cats, horses, and birds to promote calm and balanced behavior.
“The results were astonishing. I observed that by eliminating alert-triggering frequencies, animals became noticeably calmer,” Marlow said.
Marlow founded Pet Acoustics in 2009, which has since grown into a global leader in pet wellness for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits and small animals. They have developed a range of products, including music compositions and speakers designed for pets. Today, Pet Acoustics has co-branding partnerships with Nestlé, Purina, Friskies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Nationwide Pet Insurance.
“One of the biggest hurdles was convincing people that music could truly influence their pets’ well-being. Educating pet owners about the benefits of species-specific music took time and persistence. But through continuous research, product development, and dedication, we’ve built trust and established Pet Acoustics as a trailblazer in the field,” Marlow said.
Pet Acoustics offers a range of scientifically designed products aimed at enhancing pet wellness through sound. These include Bluetooth-enabled speakers, portable music devices, and species-specific soundtracks tailored to reduce stress and promote relaxation in dogs, cats, horses, and birds. Each product is developed using bioacoustic research to ensure compatibility with the unique auditory sensitivities of different animals.
Additionally, Pet Acoustics provides a specialized free pet hearing test, designed to assess an animal’s auditory range and responsiveness. This test ensures that soundscapes are optimally suited to each pet’s hearing profile, offering an effective and personalized approach to auditory wellness.
For more information, visit www.petacoustics.com