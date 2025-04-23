Pig Iron Films elevates storytelling in Northwest CT

NORTH CANAAN — Filmmaker Ted Perotti’s cinematography captures the Northwest Corner with pride.

Perotti, who graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 2016 and Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, in 2020, has a video production company, Pig Iron Films, and a look at the projects listed on the website underscores Perotti’s commitment to his hometown and the Northwest Corner.

He has made his presence known.

Recently Perotti was there, camera in hand, when two new affordable housing units were being delivered to the building site on Perry Street in Lakeville.

Visitors to any of the Region One school websites will find videos about the schools created by Perotti.

Other local clients include the American Mural Foundation, Great Mountain Forest and Freund’s Farm’s CowPots.

Going further afield, Perotti has made videos for the Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

Affable and chatty, Perotti speaks with knowledge of the technical aspects of his craftand with real enthusiasm for cinema history and for North Canaan and environs.

With a poster for “Citizen Kane” in the background, Perotti showed a visitor raw footage he had just shot at his family’s plumbing business, and demonstrated how to sync the image and sound.

He segued effortlessly from obscure horror movies to the plans he has for a YouTube channel dedicated to North Canaan.

One project in the works is for the Friends of Beckley Furnace group.

“It’s going to be in a Ken Burns style,” he said. “And there will be QR codes at different parts of the furnace” so visitors can watch video segments on their phones while standing in front of the artifacts.

He said he has no plans to relocate to a big city, because he has plenty of subject matter here.

“Our town is so cool,” he said. “And so unique.”