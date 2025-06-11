Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest on DUI warrant

On June 2, troopers took Osvaldo Emilio Paulino, 30, of Torrington into custody on an arrest warrant pertaining to an incident on Litchfield Road in Norfolk in December 2024. Paulino was transferred to Winsted Police Department and was processed for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 16.

Car flees parking lot crash

A Chevrolet Malibu LT was parked in the Tinker Lot, a private parking lot on The Hotchkiss School grounds, on June 3 when it was struck by a vehicle at some time between 11:30 a.m. and 12:52 p.m. The operator said it was a work car and it had been parked at that location at 11:30 a.m. with no damage. When returning to the vehicle, the operator found damage to the rear, left bumper panel and left taillight. The vehicle that caused the accident had fled the scene.

Car runs off Route 4

Late in the evening on June 4, McKenna Carolan, 19, of Warren was driving east on Route 4 in Sharon near the intersection with Jackson Hill Road when the vehicle, a GMC Sierra 1500, crossed to the opposite lane before driving off the roadway. The vehicle collided with approximately 50 feet of wire-rope guardrail before coming to rest in an embankment. Carolan was uninjured in the accident, though the vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Carolan was issued a written warning for failing to drive on the right side.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Pirates go back-to-back as league champs

The Canaan Pirates pose as champions after defending the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Majors Little League title.

Photo by Riley Klein

THOMASTON The Canaan Pirates are champions once more.

In the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Majors Little League title game Friday, June 13, the Pirates defeated Thomaston JRC Transportation by a score of 6-2.

Red Sox end season with comeback win

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Red Sox ended the season with a thrilling 14-13 win over the Tri-Town Phillies Thursday, June 12.

Canaan trailed for most of the game but kept it close. Ultimately, the Red Sox secured the victory with a final-inning comeback in front of the home crowd at Steve Blass Field.

State Rep. Horn injured in running accident

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) was treated for her injuries at Sharon Hospital.

Photo by John Coston

The day after concluding what has been described as a grueling legislative session, State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) had a running accident, leaving her with a broken pelvis and collarbone among other more minor bruises and abrasions. Despite the injuries, she is in good spirits and recuperating at home, eager to get back on her feet.

Horn said after spending weeks in the assembly hall, she was eager to get some outdoor exercise in, but perhaps pushed a little too hard too soon. She said she was excited to get a run in on the morning of Friday, June 6, but was still exhausted from her time in Hartford and in the final stretch of recovering from a meniscus repair surgery in December.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

