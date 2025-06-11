Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest on DUI warrant

On June 2, troopers took Osvaldo Emilio Paulino, 30, of Torrington into custody on an arrest warrant pertaining to an incident on Litchfield Road in Norfolk in December 2024. Paulino was transferred to Winsted Police Department and was processed for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 16.

Car flees parking lot crash

A Chevrolet Malibu LT was parked in the Tinker Lot, a private parking lot on The Hotchkiss School grounds, on June 3 when it was struck by a vehicle at some time between 11:30 a.m. and 12:52 p.m. The operator said it was a work car and it had been parked at that location at 11:30 a.m. with no damage. When returning to the vehicle, the operator found damage to the rear, left bumper panel and left taillight. The vehicle that caused the accident had fled the scene.

Car runs off Route 4

Late in the evening on June 4, McKenna Carolan, 19, of Warren was driving east on Route 4 in Sharon near the intersection with Jackson Hill Road when the vehicle, a GMC Sierra 1500, crossed to the opposite lane before driving off the roadway. The vehicle collided with approximately 50 feet of wire-rope guardrail before coming to rest in an embankment. Carolan was uninjured in the accident, though the vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Carolan was issued a written warning for failing to drive on the right side.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com