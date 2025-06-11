Purely unique: Underdogs take center stage at Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show

Great Dane “Axel” with owner Sage Breyette in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs. contest.

LIME ROCK — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show brought animal lovers together for a day of sunshine and smiles on Sunday, June 8, at Lime Rock Park.

Now in its sixth year, the “Westminster-style” dog show featured live music, food trucks, and furry friends competing in playful categories that celebrated both looks and talent.

Special guest judges included Scot Haney, meteorologist and co-host at WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford; Richard Schlesinger, an award-winning journalist; and Bill Berloni, famed animal trainer who worked on Broadway’s Annie with the original Sandy. The trio brought compassion and a sense of humor to the contest, keeping the audience entertained and the contestants wagging.

Heather Duffy of Wappingers Falls attended the Mutt Show for the first time and praised the family-friendly vibe. “I love how it’s so family-oriented and the kids are involved,” said Duffy, owner of Ledgewood Boarding in Millerton. She was joined by her son Deacon and their dogs, Rigby and Theo. Theo, a 2-year-old, stole the show with a win in the “Most Unidentifiable Mix” category.

Another crowd favorite was Rufus, a 10-month-old rescue pup entered in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 lbs. contest with his owner, Schuyler Samperton. Judge Bill Berloni noted the strong bond between the pair, who only met in April. “We love to see that kind of connection,” he said before handing over the blue ribbon to a visibly emotional Samperton.

The event’s competition categories included: Junior Handler (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser and Waggiest Tail.

The afternoon ended with the Best in Show Parade, where every pup had a moment in the spotlight. This year’s top honor went to George, a 2.5-year-old Pit Bull-Bloodhound mix who splits time between New York City and Sharon.

Karen Doeblin, President of the Board at The Little Guild, said she was thrilled with the turnout. “This is our major outreach event, and it’s about bringing together people who love their animals and celebrating the human-animal bond,” Doeblin said. She also pointed to growing scientific evidence that dogs have a positive impact on human happiness and well-being. One look at the smiling faces in the crowd was all the proof needed.

  

George, 2.5 years old pitbull and bloodhound mix, won Best in Show June 8.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

