Purely unique: Underdogs take center stage at Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show

LIME ROCK — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show brought animal lovers together for a day of sunshine and smiles on Sunday, June 8, at Lime Rock Park.

Now in its sixth year, the “Westminster-style” dog show featured live music, food trucks, and furry friends competing in playful categories that celebrated both looks and talent.

Special guest judges included Scot Haney, meteorologist and co-host at WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford; Richard Schlesinger, an award-winning journalist; and Bill Berloni, famed animal trainer who worked on Broadway’s Annie with the original Sandy. The trio brought compassion and a sense of humor to the contest, keeping the audience entertained and the contestants wagging.

Heather Duffy of Wappingers Falls attended the Mutt Show for the first time and praised the family-friendly vibe. “I love how it’s so family-oriented and the kids are involved,” said Duffy, owner of Ledgewood Boarding in Millerton. She was joined by her son Deacon and their dogs, Rigby and Theo. Theo, a 2-year-old, stole the show with a win in the “Most Unidentifiable Mix” category.

Another crowd favorite was Rufus, a 10-month-old rescue pup entered in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 lbs. contest with his owner, Schuyler Samperton. Judge Bill Berloni noted the strong bond between the pair, who only met in April. “We love to see that kind of connection,” he said before handing over the blue ribbon to a visibly emotional Samperton.

The event’s competition categories included: Junior Handler (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser and Waggiest Tail.

The afternoon ended with the Best in Show Parade, where every pup had a moment in the spotlight. This year’s top honor went to George, a 2.5-year-old Pit Bull-Bloodhound mix who splits time between New York City and Sharon.

Karen Doeblin, President of the Board at The Little Guild, said she was thrilled with the turnout. “This is our major outreach event, and it’s about bringing together people who love their animals and celebrating the human-animal bond,” Doeblin said. She also pointed to growing scientific evidence that dogs have a positive impact on human happiness and well-being. One look at the smiling faces in the crowd was all the proof needed.