Great Country Mutt Show thrives in year five

Winner in the “Best Senior” category needed a nap during his competition.

Natalia Zukerman
little guild

Great Country Mutt Show thrives in year five

SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.

Participants at The Great Country Mutt Show taking the category of “Dog That Looks Most Like its Owner” very seriously.Natalia Zukerman

Bill Berloni, renowned animal behaviorist and trainer, served as the Chief Judge. Berloni, who has trained many animals for stage and screen, brought his expertise and warmth to the event. Nicole Nalepa, anchor of Connecticut’s top morning newscast “Eyewitness News This Morning,” added a touch of celebrity as the Mistress of Ceremonies, engaging the crowd with lively commentary.

Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of The Little Guild, emphasized the importance of the Mutt Show for the community: “This event is free and open to the public. It’s all about reaching out to the community and thanking them for the support they give us.” She also highlighted The Little Guild’s mission, stating, “We are a no-kill shelter with one of the highest save rates in the nation, over 99% this year.”

Langendoerfer shared news about the future of The Little Guild and the construction of a new facility in West Cornwall. “In one year, we’ll be up and running,” she explained. “We were in a renovated home for the last 35 years. There’s a lot of wear and tear, so this isn’t a much bigger shelter, it’s just a better shelter.”

Spooner, 13, a Little Guild alumni, was rescued 10 years ago by his human, Sarah Kenyon from Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and won “Most Unidentifiable Mix” at this year’s Great Country Mutt Show.Natalia Zukerman

Outside the competition ring, attendees enjoyed live music from the Joint Chiefs, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and a raffle. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a sponsor of the event, added to the festivities with a specialty drink tent and activities for both dogs and their owners.

More than just a dog show; the Great Country Mutt Show is a testament to the bond between pets and people and a celebration of community spirit.

Langendoerfer expressed her gratitude, saying, “The support from our community is overwhelming, and events like these help us continue our mission of rescuing, healing, and nurturing homeless dogs and cats.”

little guild

Latest News

Former firehouse sale moving forward

Former firehouse sale moving forward

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.

From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

Step one of the Cowgirl Triathlon required competitors to lasso a calf.

Riley Klein

GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.

The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
rodeo

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Keep ReadingShow less
crime

Outgoing Region One super reflects on teaching tenure

Outgoing Region One super reflects on teaching tenure

Superintendent Lisa Carter is retiring at the end of this month after 21 years as an educator and administrator with the Region One school district.

Debra A. Aleksinas

NORFOLK — When Lisa Carter joined the Region One school district in 2002 as a social studies teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS,) following her work with the U.S. State Department where she helped write the curriculum for teaching Foreign Service Officers how to speak Mandarin Chinese, she envisioned retiring in that role.

She never imagined her teaching position would serve as a steppingstone toward a 21-year career in education, capped by her appointment as superintendent, with responsibility for leading and managing seven schools and seven boards of education, as well as one regional school board, during one of the most tumultuous times in the history of American education.

Keep ReadingShow less
region one schools