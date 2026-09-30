P&Z weighs hotel moratorium after Wake Robin controversy

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a nine-month moratorium on new hotel applications in the town’s Rural Residential Zone while it reviews the controversial zoning regulation that allowed the expansion of the Wake Robin Inn.
“The idea is to give you three-quarters of a year to work on new language related to hotels in residential zones,” said Jeremy DeCarli, a land use professional who has consulted for the town since the departure of former Land Use Director Abby Conroy, during the commission’s Sept. 21 meeting.
The proposed nine-month moratorium was part of a series of amendments to the town’s zoning regulations discussed during the meeting, although most of the other proposed changes were minor revisions intended to improve clarity and consistency.
The regulation under scrutiny resulted from a 2024 amendment affecting the Rural Residential Zone, known as RR-1, that allows hotel development by special permit.
The amendment cleared the way for an application from New York City-based developer Aradev LLC to redevelop the historic Wake Robin Inn, which sits within the RR-1 zone between Wells Hill Road and Route 41 in Lakeville.
The project, which calls for expanding the room count and adding a restaurant, an event space and other facilities, became the focus of more than a year of deliberations and public hearings. It drew strong opposition from neighbors who argued that the proposed redevelopment was too large and intensive for the area.
The plan was eventually approved by P&Z in a 4-1 vote in October 2025. Current Chair Cathy Shyer, who was vice chair at the time, was the only member to vote against it, maintaining throughout the application process that the project was too intense for the neighborhood.
The 2024 zoning amendment itself also became the focus of public controversy and litigation. A lawsuit challenging the regulation was dismissed by a judge in February.
While residents argued that the zoning change unfairly favored Aradev’s interests over those of neighbors of the inn, P&Z members and town land use staff have repeatedly said the amendment was intended to address longstanding zoning issues involving hotels already operating in the district. Along with the Wake Robin Inn, the nearby Interlaken Inn also sits within the RR-1 zone.
Shyer reiterated that position during the Sept. 21 public hearing.
Darrell Peck, who has been a vocal opponent of the Wake Robin project, was the only resident to speak.
“Why are we not just undoing the change that was made in 2024 that led us down this road?” Peck asked.
Shyer replied that the purpose of the moratorium is to give the commission time to evaluate the issue in a way that takes into account the interests of residents as well as the hotels.
“We want to now just take a look and say ok, what is really required here to allow the hotels in that area to improve and come up to the standard that the owners would like and make them conforming?” Shyer said.
The proposed moratorium includes an exemption for existing hotel development approvals that remain valid, meaning the Wake Robin Inn project would not be affected if the moratorium is adopted. No other hotel applications are currently pending.
Since its approval, the Wake Robin project has been delayed by litigation over the 2024 zoning amendment as well as an appeal of the special permit approval itself. Both actions were brought by Wells Hill Road residents William and Angela Cruger, who also participated as intervenors during P&Z’s public hearing process.
The Crugers withdrew their appeal against the special permit on Sept. 9, leaving the Wake Robin project with no outstanding legal challenge. Salisbury’s Land Use Office said the developers have not yet applied for the additional building permits required for construction.
The public hearing on the proposed moratorium and other zoning changes was left open following the Sept. 21 meeting. Residents will have another opportunity to comment when the hearing continues at P&Z’s next meeting on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.