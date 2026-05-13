Jam Food Shop approved for retail space in Salisbury

“If we’re going to have something that’s more retail-directed, I love it. The town needs it and I think it’s a great thing.”

Bob Riva, P&Z Secretary

SALISBURY — Jam Food Shop, a popular deli and specialty grocer currently located in Sharon Farm Market, could be eyeing a move to Salisbury, according to a recent decision by Salisbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

During the Commission’s regular meeting on May 4, members voted to allow 19 Main Street, the downtown address that currently houses Neo Restaurant and Bar, to be permitted for retail rather than restaurant use. The application, which is publicly available on the P&Z’s website, lists Jam as the party requesting the zoning change.

Jam leadership declined to comment on the potential move, and details surrounding the business’s intentions remain unclear following the zoning approval. Neo also declined a request for immediate comment.

In a letter to the P&Z commission dated April 28, Jam co-founder Leonora Kennedy indicated a potentially significant move after operating in Sharon for more than 15 years, outlining her vision for a new location.

“This location will offer the same Jam experience, with the benefit of limited indoor/outdoor seating,” Kennedy wrote. The letter said renovations to the restaurant’s interior would be “cosmetic,” and that Jam plans to use the existing kitchen, including some equipment.

If finalized, the business would continue to be counter-serve only, with no table service. Food would be made on site, and goods from other producers would also be available, according to Kennedy’s letter.

The Salisbury building has flipped between retail and restaurant use in the past, noted attorney William Grickis during the May 4 meeting, who represents Kennedy and Jam Food Shop.

The space has been zoned for restaurant use since the Lockup Restaurant opened in 2016. Prior to that, it was zoned for retail.

Salisbury’s P&Z commissioners said they would be eager to welcome the popular food shop, if plans move forward.

Chair Cathy Shyer said the application presented a “great new business for town.” Secretary Bob Riva said while he is disappointed to see Neo leave, he welcomes the opportunity for more shopping on Main Street.

“If we’re going to have something that’s more retail-directed, I love it,” Riva said. “The town needs it and I think it’s a great thing.”

Jam has operated from within the Sharon Farm Market since 2010 after its founding in 2008. The business’s plans to either move or expand – or both – have yet to be officially announced.