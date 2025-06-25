salisbury p&z

P&Z to keep meeting on Zoom

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission will continue to host its public meetings remotely via Zoom, as established at its June 16 regular meeting.

The Commission held a discussion surrounding its position statement on meeting formats, with Chair Michael Klemens citing reasons of fairness and accessibility as the rationale for continuing to hold meetings remotely. “It keeps us all on a level playing field,” he said.

He said that a remote model enables commissioners and attendees with busy schedules to attend an increasing number of meetings each month and allows members of the public to attend and watch recordings at their leisure.

“If we go to in-person meetings, we’re going to lose commissioners, or have a terrible attendance record,” he said.

The statement, which the Commission voted to approve with one no vote from Secretary Martin Whalen, asserts that remote meetings offer a number of benefits to commission members, town staff and residents alike.

“Remote meetings maximize public access and participation, efficiently utilize the limited staff resources of the Land Use Office and enable volunteer Commissioners to process a significant volume of complex applications through increasingly frequent meetings,” it affirms.

The Commission originally switched to an all-virtual meeting platform during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has hosted several hybrid meetings, employing both a live session and zoom streaming, but P&Z maintains that the hybrid model causes logistical difficulties and requires twice the staff of a remote meeting.

The Commission took action on the issue in response to numerous calls from members of the public to return to a live format. Salisbury resident Elyse Harney has advocated the change at several recent P&Z meetings. “I want to be able to sit and look at you guys; look you in the eye,” she said. “I feel very strongly about this.”

During the contentious Wake Robin public hearing process, Lakeville-based real estate appraiser Roger Rawlings concluded testimony with even stronger words. “I will finish with the fact that we’re on a Zoom and we’re not in the congregational church with the public watching this,” he said. “I am ashamed.”

“Why are you ashamed to be on Zoom?” Klemens questioned Rawlings later in the meeting. “250 people should be there and you should have to look at them all instead of just a few” Rawlings replied.

At the June 16 meeting, Klemens countered that argument by saying the Commission is legally bound to uphold the rights of the property owner and the public, and as such cannot be legally influenced by crowd behavior.

“The idea that we need to sit in a room with the public and be in some way influenced by their body language or their anger” is erroneous, he said. “It may work on our elected politicians,” he added, “but we have the laws to uphold.”

Wake Robin hearing

The Commission moved to schedule the public hearing for ARADEV LLC’s application to expand the Wake Robin Inn on the last date of its statutorily defined window to do so, Aug. 5.

The delay is meant to allow time for a decision to be issued on pending litigation against P&Z. If approved, the suit would affect P&Z’s ability to review applications regarding hotels in the RR1 zone, which the Inn is located within.

salisbury p&z

Latest News

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits

Bach and beyond

Bach and beyond
The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts