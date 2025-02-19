Pope Committee to seek meeting with Planning and Zoning

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online on Thursday, Feb. 6, for 18 minutes and agreed to have another meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission as soon as possible.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he had received two documents from architect and urban planner Andrew Ferentinos and forwarded them to the committee.

The first, in memo format, titled Advancing the Pope Site as a Model for Integrated Development and from Ferentinos “in collaboration with:

Jocelyn Ayer, Director, Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity” covers “environmental considerations” and “design considerations.”

The second, longer document, is titled “Scope of Work - Pre-Design Phase” and is from Ferentinos “in consultation with: Select members of The Salisbury Village Improvement Coalition (SVIC),”goes into more detail.

The committee members weren’t sure what to make of the submissions.

Lisa McAuliffe, head of Salisbury Recreation and a committee member, said she felt the committee was “going around in circles”and asked if a meeting with P&Z might get things moving.

Committee chair Ray McGuire and Rand agreed, and McAuliffe was given the job of setting a meeting up.