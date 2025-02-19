salisbury p&z

Pope Committee to seek meeting with Planning and Zoning

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online on Thursday, Feb. 6, for 18 minutes and agreed to have another meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission as soon as possible.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he had received two documents from architect and urban planner Andrew Ferentinos and forwarded them to the committee.

The first, in memo format, titled Advancing the Pope Site as a Model for Integrated Development and from Ferentinos “in collaboration with:

Jocelyn Ayer, Director, Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity” covers “environmental considerations” and “design considerations.”

The second, longer document, is titled “Scope of Work - Pre-Design Phase” and is from Ferentinos “in consultation with: Select members of The Salisbury Village Improvement Coalition (SVIC),”goes into more detail.

The committee members weren’t sure what to make of the submissions.

Lisa McAuliffe, head of Salisbury Recreation and a committee member, said she felt the committee was “going around in circles”and asked if a meeting with P&Z might get things moving.

Committee chair Ray McGuire and Rand agreed, and McAuliffe was given the job of setting a meeting up.

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

The Law

Cartoon by Peter Steiner
Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
