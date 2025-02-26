salisbury p&z

Agritourism takes center stage at P&Z meeting

SALISBURY — A local farmer met with the Planning and Zoning Commission during its regular meeting on Feb. 18 for a pre-application discussion surrounding altering zoning regulations surrounding agritourism.

Robert Taylor, who runs Sleepy Cow Farm in Lakeville, was joined by attorney Daniel Casagrande of Cramer & Anderson LLP to present the proposed amendment to the regulations. Salisbury currently does not have explicit zoning for agritourism businesses, and Casagrande and Taylor urged that the commission consider allowing agritourism on local farms via special permit approval.

Casagrande presented a draft of the proposed regulation to the commission, defining agritourism as an “activity conducted on a farm that is offered to a member of the general public or to invited guests for the purpose of education, recreation, or active involvement in the farm operation.”

The draft offered examples of agritourism activities, including hay rides, produce picking, petting farms, wedding or event hosting and pumpkin patches, among others.

The regulation draft stated that activities categorized as agritourism be allowed in the RR-1 (residential) zone given that it complies with the proposed restrictions, which include specifications and limitations regarding acreage, parking, location and operating hours. The draft is available for public review on P&Z’s meeting documents webpage.

P&Z Chair Michael Klemens expressed hesitation to alter zoning regulations in reference to a single applicant, citing public misunderstanding following a 2024 alteration to hotel zoning that allowed for restricted hotel development in the RR-1 zone.

Klemens instead advocated for addressing the lack of agritourism zoning as part of a broader overhaul of Salisbury’s zoning regulations that is planned to ramp up over the next year.

Klemens maintained that addressing farms and farm operations — including agritourism — in the zoning review is a top priority: “We have a lot of work to do… if we’re going to protect farms and the farm way of life – not just have them be a backdrop to development, but actually to have real farms.”

Other commissioners similarly expressed their desire to see the town’s farms flourish, but agreed with Klemens that any amendments to zoning regulations must be done carefully and according to process. Klemens said that it may take a year to 18 months to establish new zoning regulations surrounding agritourism.

Attorney Casagrande said he was disappointed that the proposal wasn’t well received, but said that the conversation was productive and expressed his desire to continue collaborating with the commission as it moves towards altering the regulations. “There’s a lot of good stuff that came out of tonight that I think we can work on, and we can work on it quickly and effectively,” he said.

salisbury p&z

Latest News

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
grants

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

Donna Aakjar

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts