salisbury p&z

P&Z to audit plans for Pope property

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee is preparing plans for the proposed Pope Land affordable housing development for a state-mandated review by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The 8-24 review, in which P&Z determines if a proposal is in alignment with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, is required for any proposed sale, lease, or major use alteration of municipally owned land.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, presented a plan for next steps for the project at the Committee’s May 1 regular meeting. She said the P&Z audit is an important step to take before expending resources in developing a full permitting application.

The review will examine the general proposed usage of the land, which in the case of the Pope Property is a combination of affordable housing — leased, owned, or a combination of both — recreation and conservation.

Once P&Z issues its report, the Board of Selectmen will call a Town Meeting for residents to vote on whether to allow the sale or lease of the land for the proposed usage.

Committee Chair Ray McGuire cautioned that voters may be wary of voting on a proposal with such limited detail, but Ayer reassured that this process is not without precedent in Salisbury — both the Undermountain Road affordable homes site and Dresser Woods development have undergone the 8-24 referral.

“The detail will come,” said Ayer, explaining that the full permitting applications before P&Z and the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commissions will follow the 8-24 process, outlining the site and proposal specifics. She emphasized that the referral and initial town vote are preliminary steps, and the public will have many more opportunities to provide input throughout the process.

The Committee is awaiting the results of a study — commissioned by the LCCHO and conducted by wildlife biologist Michael Klemens, who also chairs Salisbury’s P&Z — on the state-listed wood turtle habitat before it finalizes the usage proposal to present to the selectmen.

Ayer said the turtle study is set to be completed in June. She suggested the Committee present its usage recommendation to selectmen over the summer, so it can then refer the project proposal to P&Z for 8-24 review by the fall.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he would relay the updates to his board so that it is ready to act when the time comes.

salisbury p&z

Latest News

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

Keep ReadingShow less
business