POCD Implementation Committee soon to be formed in Salisbury

Salisbury Town Hall on Main Street.

Nathan Miller
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the formation of a Plan of Conservation and Development Implementation Committee at its March 3 regular meeting which would facilitate the enacting of town strategies in line with the long-term blueprint.

The POCD is a state-mandated policy guide that directs and informs the growth of Connecticut towns. Municipalities are required to update these plans every decade; Salisbury’s most recent version was completed and effected in December 2024.

The new Implementation Committee would be a cross-departmental effort to ensure that the suggestions and guidelines laid out in the plan are actively pursued.

“I’d like us to look back in 2034 … and say boy we got a lot of things done,” said Planning & Zoning Chair Michael Klemens.

P&Z discussed the composition of the proposed committee, suggesting a small, town staff-based core team consisting of the land use administrator and a primary representative from Planning and Zoning. The Committee would call upon “liaisons” from other town commissions and interest groups for specific projects pertaining to the focus of that group.

Natalia Smirnova of the Salisbury Pathways Committee was present at the meeting, and expressed her enthusiasm to be one such representative. Members of other commissions would inform the Implementation Committee on projects relating to other focus areas, such as affordable housing or conservation.

“This is the only way we are going to effectively move this POCD forward,” said Klemens of the proposed collaborative approach to the new committee. “There’s going to be a lot of good cross-pollination here.”

Private art studio

P&Z addressed the transition of a storage building at 9 Sharon Road — adjacent to the restaurant Fern — into an art studio for sculptor Rina Banerjee. As the proposal was for a private studio space and not a public gallery, commissioners agreed that the new use would be low-impact and “benign,” though there was some discussion over how to codify the change within Salisbury’s zoning regulations.

P&Z alternate Danella Schiffer noted that its new classification as a “workspace” might change parking requirements on the special permit that had been allocated to the site.

Land Use Administrator Abby Conroy shared Schiffer’s concern and advised the commission to consider amending the site plan under item 803.5 in the town’s zoning regulations, which allows modifications to special permits that do “not materially alter the Special Permit as determined by the commission.”

Teepoo Riaz, who manages the property, asked why such a step was necessary given the low profile of the proposal and the fact that there are over 19 parking spaces on the premises.

Klemens responded that the commission must proceed by the book, needing to “go the extra mile” to “memorialize every decision.”

Ultimately, Commissioner Alan Cockerline motioned to accept the modification of the use of the structure from storage to workspace, which carried unanimously.

“Much ado about nothing,” said Klemens.

